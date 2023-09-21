GetWireless empowers channel partners to activate and purchase hardware from the same trusted, reliable source as part of their "Activate Where You Buy" program.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetWireless, a leading Value-Added Distributor (VAD) of IoT solutions since 2001, announced today they have joined the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. GetWireless will deliver connectivity services offerings to their community of resale partners. This new addition to their services portfolio further defines the "value" GetWireless brings to its customers.

GetWireless establishes T-Mobile VAD relationship while expanding their connectivity services offering (PRNewswire)

The "Activate Where You Buy" program, launched in 2019 empowers activation and connectivity services in addition to GetWireless' comprehensive line-up of embedded modules, pre-certified modems, programmable modems, enterprise routers, and industrial gateways.

"The evolution of the T-Mobile network, paired with the strong channel focus is an exciting new opportunity for us to enable our partner community to offer T-Mobile service as a part of our 'Activate Where You Buy' program," said Terra Bastolich, CMO of Marketing at GetWireless.

"We are thrilled to welcome GetWireless to the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program. Combining T-Mobile's fast, reliable, proven 5G network with GetWireless' cutting-edge portfolio of solutions, deep product expertise, and vast VAR community enables more of our business customers' visions to become reality," says George Fischer, SVP of Sales, T-Mobile Business Group.

Those interested in learning more about GetWireless' Channel Programs can contact us today for details.

About GetWireless

Established in 2001 and based in Minneapolis, GetWireless is a leading Value-Added Distributor of cellular solutions that connect the Internet of Things. By supporting a strong portfolio of embedded modules, end-device modems, intelligent gateways, and cellular boosters, GetWireless is able to supply the most advantageous cellular solution for each new IoT application.

CONTACT: Terra Bastolich, tbastolich@getwirelessllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GetWireless