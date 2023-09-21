Hyundai Offers Complimentary Charger, Installation Assistance for EV Customers

Hyundai EV Customers Receive Complimentary ChargePoint ® Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger and up to $600 Off Installation Using the Hyundai Home Marketplace

Hyundai Home Provides an All-In-One Solution for EV Charging, Solar, and Energy Storage

Hyundai Partners with Electrum Energy Advisors to Guide Customers with Outstanding Customer Service via Hyundai Home Marketplace Website

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To help encourage EV-curious customers to go electric, Hyundai is now offering customers who purchase or lease select Hyundai EVsi a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 charger and up to $600 off installation using the Hyundai Homeii Marketplaceiii. This offer will not only save customers money, it will also facilitate an improved customer experience by leveraging Hyundai's partnership with Electrum and its expert team of Energy Advisors. For more information, please visit www.hyundaiusa.com.

This new offer is available to customers who purchase or lease a new 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 5, 2023 or 2024 IONIQ 6 or 2023 Kona Electric through Hyundai Motor Finance beginning Sept. 21 through Oct. 31, 2023. Customers who purchase or lease one of these selected models have 90 days from the date of purchase or lease to schedule installation of a complimentary ChargePoint Home Flex Level 2 EV Charger valued at $549 MSRP. An installation credit of up to $600 will also be included, bringing the total value to more than $1,100. To take advantage of this offer, customers need a coupon code provided by Hyundai Motor Finance.

Upon purchasing or leasing an eligible vehicle, registering on the Marketplace and inputting the coupon code, customers will be connected with a dedicated Energy Advisor at Electrum via Hyundai Home to help guide them through the charger installation process. Electrum Energy Advisors provide excellent customer service and can help with everything involved in going electric – from assessing a customer's home to finding a trusted installer and pulling permits required by the customer's city or state.

"At Hyundai, we are focused on offering a wide range of high-quality EVs for our customers to choose from, but we know that the charging infrastructure and the process of preparing their homes is at the forefront of the minds of many EV-curious buyers," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "With this offer, we're making it easier for everyone to go electric by providing our EV customers with an expert Energy Advisor who can personally walk them through the process of outfitting their homes with the proper charging, energy storage and collection equipment using our Hyundai Home Marketplace."

Hyundai Home

The Hyundai Home Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Hyundai EV customers' home electrification needs. On the Marketplace, customers can arrange for the delivery and installation of their complimentary home EV charger, as well as purchase solar panels and home energy storage systems. Hyundai Home can help customers live more sustainable lives, lower their energy bills, and make their homes more resilient with solar panels, energy storage systems, and electric vehicle chargers.

Hyundai has partnered with Electrum for operating the Hyundai Home Marketplace. The collaboration combines Electrum's home energy expertise and national network of certified installers with Hyundai's leadership in electric mobility. Through this partnership, Hyundai customers have access to Electrum's Energy Advisors who can help walk consumers through the entire process, overcome roadblocks and answer any questions they have along the way to create a smoother process for going electric.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 830 dealers sold more than 724,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2022, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | TikTok

i 2023 Kona EV and IONIQ 6, 2023-24 IONIQ 5 are available at select dealers in select states. 2024 IONIQ coming Fall of 2023. Contact your Hyundai dealer for availability details. ii Solar panels, energy storage systems and the home EV charger are manufactured and offered by third parties. Currently, the home EV charger, solar panels and energy storage systems are available in select markets by referral from select Hyundai dealers. The Hyundai Home service will be available from additional dealers in 2023. Installation services are provided by third-party electricians sourced through the Hyundai Home service and contracted by customers for their projects. iii EV charger and up to $600 towards charger installation available on new 2023 KONA Electric and 2023-24 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 vehicles leased or purchased from a participating Hyundai dealer between 9/21/23 and 10/31/23 and financed through Hyundai Motor Finance. Must take delivery from new retail stock and execute lease or purchase contract by 10/31/23. Not available in AK. Customer will receive a coupon code for a Level 2 ChargePoint® Home Flex EV charger and up to a $600 credit towards charger installation through Hyundai Home. Installation through Hyundai Home is required to receive EV charger. Installation must be scheduled through the Hyundai Home Marketplace (https://hyundaihomemarketplace.com/) within 90 days of lease or purchase contract date. Installation conducted by third party electricians sourced through Hyundai Home and contracted by customers. Coupon code is non-transferable and not available for cash. Initial deposit required and additional costs may apply. Installation available on select residential property only. Eligible vehicles available at select retailers in select states and in limited quantities. 2024 IONIQ 5 and IONIQ 6 coming Fall 2023. See your Hyundai dealer and www.hyundaiusa.com/us/en/special-programs/hyundai-home-charging-package for full Terms and Conditions. Offer ends 10/31/23.

