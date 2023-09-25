GOODYEAR'S NEW WRANGLER® DURATRAC® RT TIRE WITH DuPONT™ KEVLAR® TECHNOLOGY STANDS UP TO THE TOUGHEST ON- AND OFF-ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ALL-SEASON ADVENTURES

New Wrangler® DuraTrac® RT delivers enhanced toughness and dependability to the rugged-terrain category

AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today introduced the newest tire in the Wrangler® family: the Wrangler® DuraTrac® RT, an all-season on- and off-road tire engineered to take on tough terrain with strength and dependability.

Outfitted for light trucks and SUVs, the Wrangler DuraTrac RT is built with the strength of DuPont™ Kevlar® for protection against tread damage and a three-ply sidewall with Durawall® compound to help resist punctures, abrasions and cuts in rough, off-road conditions. With a Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation, the tire features better traction and control in winter weather conditions with a proven tread pattern that has more biting edges for enhanced grip.

"From summer off-roading to snowy on-road drives, the new Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT provides drivers with the power and versatility to take them where they want to go," said Michiel Kramer, director of Product Marketing, Goodyear. "Engineered with a proven tread pattern featuring more biting edges for enhanced grip, this versatile tire can help drivers take on any road or trail in any weather condition – rain, snow or shine."

The newest member of Goodyear's Wrangler family, the Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT is backed with a 50,000-mile (80,000 kilometer) treadwear limited warranty**. Available in 42 sizes, from 30 to 35 inches outside diameter, the Wrangler DuraTrac RT is compatible with a wide range of popular pick-up trucks and SUVs, including the Chevrolet Silverado and Tahoe, GMC Sierra and Yukon, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Super Duty and F-150, Ram 1500 and more.

The Wrangler DuraTrac RT includes:

Winter Weather-Worthy with a proven tread pattern that has more biting edges for enhanced grip on snowy surfaces and the Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation.

Three-ply sidewall with Durawall® sidewall compound that helps resist punctures, abrasions and cuts in rough, off-road conditions.

DuPont™ Kevlar® that helps protect against tread damage on- and off-road providing confidence for your drive.

To learn more about the new Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac RT, visit www.goodyear.com or contact your local Goodyear authorized dealer.

This innovative tire is just the latest in the long tradition of Goodyear innovation. Since 1898, Goodyear has been enabling mobility and continues to stay More Driven. In 2023, Goodyear will celebrate its 125-year anniversary by continuing to deliver the products and services that move the world. Visit our Corporate Website to learn more.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 74,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

**See warranty brochure or goodyear.com for complete details.

Dupont™ and Kevlar® are trademarks or registered trademarks of E.I. du Pont de Nemours and Company used under license by The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and affiliates.

