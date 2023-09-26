Lypid Introduces a Quality Plant-Based Pork Belly to the US: Elevating Culinary Boundaries with Versatility

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The company introduces Lypid Pork Belly to the United States with two B2B flagship products, Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly. The plant-based pork belly's fatty and meaty textures make it the ideal ingredient for a multitude of dishes, ranging from traditional favorites to innovative creations.

- Lypid Pork Belly marked a spectacular presence at the Plant Based World Expo 2023 , held in New York City on September 7-8, clinching 1st place at " The Plant Base's Taste Challenge " under the meat category.

- Lypid has been proactively engaging chefs and food service providers to use the products within their unique culinary creations.

Lypid, the pioneering force behind sustainable and delectable plant-based foods, is taking the world on a culinary journey. At the heart of this gastronomic adventure lies the versatile Lypid Pork Belly, a juicy, meaty plant-based meat made with fibrous plant protein and the proprietary PhytoFat™. At the recent Plant Based World Expo 2023 in New York City, Lypid utilized their two products, Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly , to create distinct yet equally enticing dishes to celebrate global flavors.

Smoked Pork Belly on Pizza: An Italian Sensation

Lypid collaborated with Yangming Spring , a renowned Michelin Green Star restaurant for three consecutive years, to craft a plant-based smoked pork belly pizza that left a lasting impression. This frozen delight, perfect for retail channels, highlights Lypid Smoked Pork Belly with vegan toppings on a classic hand-tossed Italian crust, inviting food lovers to savor a harmonious plant-based excellence.

Braised Pork Belly on Noodles: An Asian Fusion Delight

Lypid presented the exquisite plant-based braised pork belly noodles, a culinary masterpiece that encapsulates the essence of Asian cuisine. This dish features Lypid's soon-to-be-released shelf-stable retail product, a harmonious marriage of the tender braised pork belly and savory scallion flavor sun-dried noodles, sourced from KUNGFOOD—an award-winning goose fat dry noodle brand honored with the Superior Taste Award and a prestigious 5-star rating from The Ramen Rater.

A Culinary Triumph: Lypid Clinches 1st Place

Lypid's innovative approach to plant-based cuisine earned itself the coveted 1st place in The Plant Base Taste Challenge under the meat category. Judges and attendees marveled at the company's ability to seamlessly infuse diverse culinary traditions into one tantalizing experience.

Leading the Culinary Revolution: PhytoFat™ and Beyond

At the expo, Dr. Michelle Lee, Lypid's co-founder and CTO, discussed "The Next Generation of Protein" during the panel session. She emphasized the creation of a lip-smacking pork belly experience through the fusion of technology and culinary artistry, highlighting the company's revolutionary plant-based fat, PhytoFat™.

Lypid's commitment to redefining the culinary landscape through sustainability, taste, and versatility continues to garner recognition. U.S. chefs, restaurateurs, and sales professionals eager to become early adopters of Lypid's innovative products are encouraged to reach out by sending an email to info@lypid.co or request samples on the website .

About Lypid

Lypid is a pioneering US-based food tech founded with core beliefs in sustainable agriculture and addressing climate change through plant-based food. Driven by co-founders Dr. Jen-Yu Huang and Dr. Michelle Lee's scientific background, they developed PhytoFat™, an alternative animal fat made from a proprietary blend of vegan oil and water. PhytoFat™ is utilized in Lypid's plant-based pork belly, which offers the same taste, texture, and mouthfeel of animal products, and is designed exclusively for restaurants.

Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly

Lypid Pork Belly is designed to sizzle, smell, and taste like traditional pork belly, making it a versatile ingredient suitable for various cooking scenarios, including sautéing, frying, and baking. Lypid offers two flagship B2B products in its plant-based meat line: Lypid Smoked Pork Belly and Lypid Braised Pork Belly. The products are available for food service providers in the US and Taiwan. For more information, please visit www.lypid.co or follow @lypid.co on Instagram.

