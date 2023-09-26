Rightway and Kindbody Partnership Expands Access to Fertility Care and Family-Building Benefits

Organizations of any size can now access Kindbody's world-class fertility services through Rightway's modern care navigation solution.

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rightway , a company revolutionizing care navigation and pharmacy benefit management, is proud to announce its partnership with Kindbody , a leading fertility clinic network and family-building benefits provider for employers. The collaboration marks a major milestone in making Kindbody's comprehensive and affordable fertility and reproductive healthcare benefits accessible to companies of all sizes.

Rightway Logo (PRNewsfoto/Rightway) (PRNewswire)

Organizations of any size can now access Kindbody's fertility services through Rightway's care navigation solution.

Kindbody's clinically-managed program covers the full spectrum of reproductive health from preconception to maternity, including doula and postpartum care, through menopause. Kindbody is the only physician-led fertility and family-building services model with pharmacy management for fertility medications. Members can seamlessly access care virtually, at home, and at Kindbody's 32 signature clinics, which are included within their robust, high-value network of clinics across the U.S.

According to a recent report, 61% of employees who receive fertility benefit coverage report feeling more loyal and committed to their employer, highlighting the critical need for these benefits. However, many employers find the benefit beyond their reach due to company size limitations and prohibitive costs. With the partnership, organizations of any size can now access Kindbody's affordable fertility services through Rightway's effective, modern care navigation solution.

Rightway's care navigation solution pairs members with a live, dedicated clinical guide to help them find affordable, high-quality care. Clinical guides help eligible members take advantage of Kindbody at the right time in their care journey and follow up to support any recommendations or treatment plans. Together, Rightway and Kindbody are putting the right clinical resources in front of members at the right time, producing tangible cost savings and healthier, happier families.

"Our partnership with Kindbody represents a significant step in increasing access to essential fertility care benefits," said Kara Kubarych, VP of Client Success and Strategic Partnerships at Rightway. "By joining forces with Kindbody, Rightway is expanding our employer clients' ability to provide comprehensive and affordable family-building services to employees and their families."

Kindbody will join Rightway's ecosystem partnership program, RightwayHub , as an integrated partner to bring easy access to Kindbody's full continuum of reproductive care services. With RightwayHub, employees can conveniently access all partner solutions through Rightway's centralized care navigation platform, streamlining their care journey through a single entry point.

"Reproductive healthcare across all life stages is complicated, expensive, and inaccessible to most," said Taryn Branca, Chief Revenue Officer at Kindbody. "By combining Kindbody's comprehensive physician-led model with Rightway's care navigation solution, we have the opportunity to reach more people who need reproductive healthcare services and improve their health outcomes while reducing the total cost of care for both the patient and the employer."

About Rightway

Rightway is the leader in driving healthcare value for everyone, everywhere. Its care navigation and PBM platforms guide over one million members to the highest-quality care and optimal medication by inserting clinicians and pharmacists into the member care journey through a modern, mobile app. Powerful technology enables one-on-one clinical guidance at a fraction of the cost of traditional care navigation solutions, reducing healthcare costs by 15%. Its transparent PBM is the first to deliver fully aligned, pass-through pricing and personalized clinical management, transforming the member experience and lowering employer pharmacy spend by over 15%. Companies choose Rightway for its ability to reimagine the consumer experience, drive industry-leading engagement, and decrease healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.rightwayhealthcare.com.

About Kindbody

Kindbody is the leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Kindbody is the trusted fertility benefits provider for 127 leading employers, covering almost 2.7 million lives. Many thousands more receive their fertility care directly from Kindbody throughout the country at signature clinics, mobile clinics, and partner clinics. As the fertility benefits provider, technology platform, and direct provider of care, Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Kindbody has raised $315 million in debt and equity funding from leading investors including Perceptive Advisors, JP Morgan Chase's Morgan Health, GV (formerly Google Ventures), RRE Ventures, Claritas Health Ventures, Rock Springs Capital, Distributed Ventures, Whatif Ventures and TQ Ventures. Visit www.kindbody.com and follow us on Instagram , Twitter , and Linkedin .

Rightway Contact

Rita Lebedeva, VP of Product Marketing

info@rightwayhealthcare.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rightway