Finalists Announced for the 25th Annual Platts Global Energy Awards

Finalists represent 33 different countries from Europe, Asia, and the Americas

Excellence in Energy Conference to focus on "Transforming Innovation into Profitability" on December 6, 2023

- Winners to be announced on December 7, 2023, in New York City at Black-Tie Gala -

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies and individuals from 33 countries have been selected as finalists for the Platts Global Energy Awards program, now in its 25th year as the industry's premier recognition event. The 2023 finalists, nearly 55% of which hail from outside of the United States, were just announced by program host S&P Global Commodity Insights, the leading independent provider of information, data, analysis and benchmark prices for the energy, petrochemicals, metals, shipping, commodities and energy transition markets.

Often described as "the Oscars of the energy industry," the Platts Global Energy Awards recognize corporate and individual innovation, leadership, and exemplary performance in 21 categories spanning the entire energy and chemicals chain.

The award categories attracting the most nominations interest in 2023 were:

Infrastructure Project of the Year -- e xhibiting widespread, industry action toward de-carbonization

Financial and Strategic Deals of the Year -- demonstrating an industry that is financing an energy transition in traditional energy as well as emerging and low-carbon markets

Rising Star Company and Rising Star Individual -- not only attracting new companies and businesses to the program, but showing continued growth in exemplary leadership

Corporate Impact Awards -- highlighting the industry's widespread, continued focus on community stewardship, including submissions from over a dozen different countries

Commercial and Energy Transition Technologies of the Year -- unveiling a broad array of solutions being deployed across commodities and continents

"We are particularly pleased not only to announce this year's finalists for their innovative contributions to the world's energy future, but to invite executives from this select group to the inaugural Excellence in Energy Conference , where attending executives will engage in critical debate on important industry issues, showcase innovation, spotlight investment trends, and exchange ideas on opportunities that are redefining possibilities in the global energy transition," said Murray Fisher, Awards Program Director, S&P Global Commodity Insights.

See the full list of finalists here: https://www.spglobal.com/commodityinsights/global-energy-awards/finalists

The Excellence in Energy Conference, with the theme "Transforming Innovation into Profitability," will be held on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. In addition to the Excellence in Energy Conference, S&P Global Commodity Insights will host associated training workshops on hydrogen market fundamentals and carbon markets on December 7.

Winners of the 25th annual Platts Global Energy Awards will be announced the evening of December 7 at a black-tie gala in downtown Manhattan. The winners of the Platts Global Energy Awards are determined by an independent judging panel of international energy experts whose backgrounds and experiences include regulation, policymaking, corporate leadership, trading and strategic consulting. Neither S&P Global Commodity Insights nor its event sponsors submit votes or select winners.

Access the full list of nomination categories and event details at the Platts Global Energy Awards website: www.globalenergyawards.com .

Event sponsorships are available by contacting Enrico Tracogna at enrico.tracogna@spglobal.com or Robert Botelho at robert.botelho@spglobal.com or by calling +1 303-725-0650.

