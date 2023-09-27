Group features sack leaders across college football, aims to raise funds for testicular cancer

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As conference realignment continues to reshape the college football landscape, the experts in ball realignment at SAXX are getting in on the action by forming a new conference of their own – an initiative that intends to benefit all ball-kind.

The All-

Sacks

SAXX Conference is a group NIL deal made up of six sack leaders across college football: defensive end

Braiden McGregor

(

Ann Arbor, MI

), defensive end

Laiatu Latu

(

Los Angeles

), linebacker

Shane Lee

(

Los Angeles

), linebacker

Jamoi Hodge

(

Fort Worth, Texas

), defensive end

Jahfari Harvey

(

Miami

) and linebacker

Jordan Domineck

(

Boulder, CO

).

With support from the ball-obsessed brand, these unsung sack heroes will have the chance to do good for manhood. SAXX has pledged to donate $1,0001 to the Testicular Cancer Foundation for every sack made by the All-SAXX Conference, while the players will help raise awareness for testicular cancer via social media content and media appearances.

After combining for nearly 40 sacks last season – a figure large enough to fill over three dozen pairs of underpants – the group is poised for another sack-laden campaign in 2023.

"We obviously had some fun with the creative for this program, but it was important to us that there was a meaningful philanthropic angle to the final product," said Wendy Bennison, Chief Executive Officer, SAXX. "We've long supported the Testicular Cancer Foundation, so we couldn't be more excited to collaborate with some of the most prolific sackers in college football on this worthy initiative."

While older men are more susceptible to testicular cancer, it shouldn't be overlooked that teens and young adults are affected at high rates as well. In fact, it's the most common cancer for men ages 15-352.

"It's cool to be recognized by SAXX as one of the top defensive leaders in college football, but I was drawn to this partnership because of the charitable aspect," said Latu. "Even though we don't wear the same school colors as each other, the All-SAXX Conference pledge is something we can all get behind."

Domineck shared a similar thought: "You better believe I'll be thinking about that donation when I'm rushing the quarterback this season. It's all about the sacks!"

The All-SAXX Conference will be helmed by former professional football player Jevon Kearse, who's an accomplished sacker in his own right. He ranks among the top 100 in sacks all-time and still owns the record for the most sacks by a rookie (14.5). Much like the premium men's underwear brand, he's seen it all when it comes to sacks.

In tribute to one of the life-changing benefits of SAXX underwear, Kearse will crown the top sacker from the collective by endowing them with the highly prestigious 'Balls Not Stuck to Thighsman Trophy.' As an award that honors both sack prowess and the importance of comfortable balls, it may be the most coveted trophy in college sports.

"I'm a big fan of SAXX… and sacks," said Kearse. "So, this partnership was a no-brainer. I can't wait to see who takes home the trophy at the end of the year."

This announcement marks SAXX's second NIL deal, as the brand inked a six-figure agreement last year with the college football team from Columbia, SC.

Comprised of the world's leading ball experts, SAXX is famous for inventing the BallPark Pouch™, a hammock-shaped compartment built into every pair of underwear that cradles the balls and delivers friction-free support below the belt.

About SAXX Underwear Co. Ltd.

SAXX's obsession with the comfort of manhood continues to revolutionize the men's underwear industry. SAXX underwear keeps guys comfortable, confident and ready for action in any situation, thanks in part to its BallPark Pouch™ − a patented 3D hammock-shaped pouch that keeps everything in place for chafe-free support. The brand is one of the fastest-growing men's underwear companies in North America and is poised for growth beyond the underwear market, as it incorporates this technology and others like DropTemp™, a cooling technology without the use of chemicals, into other categories such as activewear, sleepwear and swimwear. For more information, visit saxxunderwear.com or follow SAXX on social at @saxxunderwear.

About Testicular Cancer Foundation

The Testicular Cancer Foundation is a national 501(c)3 with a mission to provide education, awareness, and support about Testicular Cancer – The most common cancer in males ages 15-35. For more information visit https://www.testicularcancer.org.

1 up to $10,000

2 Mayo Clinic

(L-R) Laiatu Latu (Los Angeles), Jordan Domineck (Boulder), Shane Lee (Los Angeles), Braiden McGregor (Ann Arbor), Jahfari Harvey (Miami), Jamoi Hodge (Fort Worth). (PRNewswire)

