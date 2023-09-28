Challenge Accepted: Rival Football Players Go Head-to-Head and Give At-Home Haircuts the Old #CollegeTry

-Men's grooming leader Wahl, is encouraging fans to pick the best haircut for a chance to win $1,000-

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Football stars and friendly rivals, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Mycah Pittman, will meet on the field Friday, Sept. 29, 2023; but before their matchup, they're going head-to-head to see who has the best grooming game in the Wahl #CollegeTry Haircut Challenge. Fans get to vote for the player they think dominated their first at-home haircut; and if their player wins — they could win $1,000 and a Wahl Clipper.

Football stars and friendly rivals, quarterback DJ Uiagalelei and wide receiver Mycah Pittman, will meet on the field Friday, Sept. 29, 2023; but before their matchup, they’re going head-to-head to see who has the best grooming game in the Wahl #CollegeTry Haircut Challenge. Fans get to vote for the player they think dominated their first at-home haircut; and if their player wins — they could win $1,000 and a Wahl Clipper. (PRNewswire)

Enter the 'Wahl #CollegeTry Haircut Challenge' by voting for your favorite player's haircut, deadline is Oct. 9, 2023, at https://bit.ly/WahlCollegeTryChallenge.

"This sweepstakes encourages young men to develop the skill of cutting hair at home," said Steven Yde, Vice President of North America Consumer at Wahl. "Just like any worthy endeavor, you have to start with the fundamentals and build confidence; so, we are excited to see DJ and Mycah demonstrate their skills both on and off the field and encourage others to take on new worthy challenges."

According to Yde, another reason Wahl partnered with DJ and Mycah is that they represent many young men who are challenged with little time, but a big desire to look their best. "When you have the art of cutting your own hair under your belt, you can take your style with you whenever and wherever," he continued.

How the Sweepstakes Works

From now until Oct. 9, 2023, participants over the age of 18 are encouraged to visit the sweepstakes entry page at https://bit.ly/WahlCollegeTryChallenge. Entries will require voting for either DJ Uiagalelei or Mycah Pittman, following @WahlGrooming on Instagram, and providing your contact information. At the end of the entry period, five (5) winners will be randomly selected, from the entrants who voted for the winning athlete's haircut, to receive a Wahl Pro Series Clipper and a $1,000 general use prepaid card.

Lastly, for men looking to finally give home-haircutting a try, Wahl offers the following tips to help ensure success:

Get the gear. If you don't already have one, you'll need a reliable clipper like the If you don't already have one, you'll need a reliable clipper like the Wahl Pro Series Clipper . It has self-sharpening blades and a powerful motor with the torque and precision to avoid mishaps. Choose a style. Increase the chances of success by Increase the chances of success by picking a hairstyle that flatters your face shape. Be patient. The single biggest mistake you can make is rushing into it. Seek out The single biggest mistake you can make is rushing into it. Seek out instructional videos and expert tips — get a game plan, then start clipping. And if you're using a video tutorial as a guide, try to find someone who has a similar hair type as your own.

For more information, follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram, TikTok and Facebook, and can get more sweepstakes details from the Official Rules.

About Wahl Grooming

Celebrating its 104th anniversary, Wahl continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. Wahl set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first rechargeable facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA.com.

Wahl Clipper Corporation. (PRNewsFoto/Wahl) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wahl