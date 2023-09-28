Mountain Travel Sobek Announces Top 6 New Adventures for 2024

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Adventure enthusiasts and travelers seeking unparalleled experiences are in for a treat as Mountain Travel Sobek – The Adventure Company™ unveils its much-anticipated top new adventures for 2024. Renowned for creating extraordinary journeys that blend active exploration with cultural immersion, the adventure travel pioneer continues to set new standards in the industry.

Chile and Los Glaciares National Park in Argentina . A must-do for the hiking enthusiast who is looking for indulgent comfort and cuisine at the end of each day!



Luxury Patagonia Hiking : This luxurious new once-in-a-lifetime trip offers exclusive accommodations, gourmet dining, and breathtaking treks through the iconic landscapes of Torres del Paine National Park inand Los Glaciares National Park in. A must-do for the hiking enthusiast who is looking for indulgent comfort and cuisine at the end of each day! Lisbon ( Portugal ) to Santiago de Compostela ( Spain ). Walk through picturesque Portuguese landscapes, uncovering centuries of heritage and spirituality along the way.



El Camino Portugués : For pilgrims and history buffs alike, the Camino Portugués route promises an unforgettable hiking journey from) tode Compostela (). Walk through picturesque Portuguese landscapes, uncovering centuries of heritage and spirituality along the way. Ecuador's Andean cloud forest in comfort and refinement on this luxury small-group adventure. Snorkel with marine life, hike volcanic terrain, and gain insights from expert naturalist guides.



Luxury Galápagos & Ecuadorian Cloud Forest : Delve into the unique ecosystems of the Galápagos Islands andAndean cloud forest in comfort and refinement on this luxury small-group adventure. Snorkel with marine life, hike volcanic terrain, and gain insights from expert naturalist guides. Norway on foot, by kayak and by train, on this awe-inspiring adventure. Follow the Old King's Road and bask in the breathtaking beauty of UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord as you tap into your inner Viking.



Norway Mountains & Fjords : Discover the wonders ofon foot, by kayak and by train, on this awe-inspiring adventure. Follow the Old King's Road and bask in the breathtaking beauty of UNESCO-listed Geirangerfjord as you tap into your inner Viking. West Africa Ghana, Togo & Benin : Feel the soulful spirit of West Africa on this immersive multi-country adventure brimming with ancient festivals, colorful masks, traditional art forms, and Voodoo. Experience a diversity of cultures and history in one multi-country adventure.



Feel the soulful spirit ofon this immersive multi-country adventure brimming with ancient festivals, colorful masks, traditional art forms, and Voodoo. Experience a diversity of cultures and history in one multi-country adventure. Emory Peak in the Chisos Mountains. Stargaze at night and end your trip in vibrant Marfa , Texas. Texas Big Bend National Park : Explore rugged canyons of the Rio Grande in Big Bend National Park—a true gem of the American Southwest—and summitin the Chisos Mountains. Stargaze at night and end your trip in vibrant, Texas.

"We are thrilled to introduce these meticulously crafted journeys, designed to inspire a deeper connection with the world around us," says Massimo Prioreschi, CEO of Mountain Travel Sobek. "These new adventures provide unforgettable experiences that blend adventure, cultural immersion, and luxury."

With over five decades of expertise, Mountain Travel Sobek continues to redefine adventure travel. For more information and booking details, please visit www.mtsobek.com.

