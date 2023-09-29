Fisher Investments Reviews Its Equities Manager of the Year Award

MoneyAge recognizes Fisher Investments with Wealth & Asset Management Award

PLANO, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As one of the world's largest independent, fee-only investment advisers, Fisher Investments reviews its award as a 2023 Equities Manager of the Year by MoneyAge as part of its fifth annual Wealth & Asset Management Awards. This is the first time the firm has been named Equities Manager of the Year and follows a 2022 award for Active Manager of the Year.

"We're honored to be named a top Equities Manager," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani. "This award demonstrates our ongoing dedication to creating successful investment strategies to help private and institutional clients achieve their financial objectives."

MoneyAge chose winners based on recommendations from an independent panel of expert judges from within the sector considering factors including customer service and effective portfolio management. As Fisher Investments reviews, the Wealth & Asset Management Awards celebrate success and innovation in the wealth and asset management industry.

"We're very proud to be recognized for this award," said Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President of the International Private Client Group. "This independent award reflects our unrelenting commitment to be one of the world's preeminent equity managers."

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 6/30/2023, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $211 billion in assets globally—over $173 billion for private investors, $35 billion for institutional investors and $3 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions—serving a global diverse investor clientele. Strategies may vary by jurisdiction. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column for 32 ½ years until 2017, making him the longest continuously running columnist in its history. He now writes monthly for the New York Post. Ken's columns, varying by country, have run regularly in major media globally, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has appeared regularly on major TV news like Fox Business and News and CNN International. Ken has written 11 investing and finance books, including four New York Times bestsellers. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com .

Media Contacts

