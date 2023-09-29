Subterra Renewables places No. 1 on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Subterra Renewables is pleased to announce it placed No. 1 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.



Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Subterra Renewables earned its spot with three-year growth of 42,676%.

Lucie Andlauer, Chief Executive Officer, Subterra Renewables said, "We are incredibly excited about our ranking on this prestigious list and our remarkable growth journey at Subterra Renewables. It's a testament to the dedication and hard work of our exceptional team of geothermal experts, engineers, drillers, and operators, who have been instrumental in propelling our company to the top. Their talent and commitment have been the driving force behind our success. Placing No. 1 on the 2023 ranking with so many other amazing companies, is truly an honor, and it inspires us to continue pushing the boundaries of innovation in the renewable energy sector."

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. In order to qualify for this voluntary program, companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners along with editorial coverage is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine. The list is out now and online here.

"Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine. "This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners."

"This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty," says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail. "The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges."

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.3 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.8 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. With full vertical integration, Subterra custom designs, engineers and installs, owns, and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems that align with government ESG initiatives, expedite building approvals, and accelerate the path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra's utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America. For more information visit: www.subterrarenewables.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subterra Capital Partners.