Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital Relocates to State-of-the-Art Facility, Elevating Pet Care in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital, a trusted provider of comprehensive veterinary services, relocated to a brand new facility in late June 2023. The new hospital, situated at 3100 Nacogdoches Road, marks a significant milestone for the esteemed veterinary practice, showcasing its commitment to delivering top-notch care for beloved pets in the San Antonio community.

The new facility encompasses over 8,000 square feet of modern design and cutting-edge amenities. Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital has spared no effort in creating a comfortable and advanced environment for their 2,000 patients.

The state-of-the-art hospital boasts a range of specialized areas to provide comprehensive care for pets. The treatment area features four spacious treatment tables, ensuring efficient and personalized care for every patient. The standalone dental suite equipped with two 60" wet tables allows for optimal dental treatments and procedures. The hospital also features a surgical suite, complete with two new surgical tables, enabling the veterinary team to perform surgeries with precision and expertise. Pet owners will even enjoy visibility of the treatment area through glass windows.

Their brand new grooming suite and boarding area offer even more convenience for their clients. The grooming suite features two cutting-edge grooming tubs and four tables, ensuring a comfortable and enjoyable grooming experience for pets. The boarding area offers a variety of accommodations, including 43 spacious, temperature-controlled runs. Additionally, a 300-square-foot recreation yard with turf allows pets to exercise and play in a safe and enjoyable environment. The hospital also boasts modern cat condos designed to provide feline companions with a serene and stress-free stay.

The esteemed veterinary team at Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital is comprised of four highly skilled and compassionate doctors: Dr. Ray Trimmier, Dr. Ann Macfarland, Dr. David Wille, and Dr. Thomas Ramsey. With a rich legacy dating back to 1956, these dedicated professionals have proudly served the community, prioritizing the health and happiness of their patients.

"We are thrilled to unveil our new facility at Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital," said Dr. Ray Trimmier. "This relocation allows us to provide an enhanced level of care and comfort for our patients and their families. We are committed to upholding our longstanding tradition of excellence and ensuring that each pet receives the individualized attention they deserve."

The team at Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital looks forward to welcoming existing and new clients to experience the unparalleled veterinary care offered at their new state-of-the-art facility.

On October 28, 2023, from 11 AM - 1 PM, they will be hosting an open house for the community to visit the new facility and meet the team. Stop by to enjoy refreshments, entertainment, raffles and giveaways. They look forward to seeing you and your family there!

For more information about Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital and its services, please visit https://loop410vet.com/.

About Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital

Loop 410 Veterinary Hospital is a reputable provider of comprehensive veterinary care in San Antonio, Texas. With a dedicated team of experienced veterinarians and a focus on compassionate service, the hospital offers a wide range of veterinary services, including preventive care, diagnostics, surgery, dental care, grooming and boarding.

