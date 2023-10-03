CompStak Unveils CompStak One - A Suite To Unify CRE Insights

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CompStak, the leading platform for commercial real estate data, is proud to announce the launch of CompStak One - its groundbreaking suite of products designed to provide unparalleled insights and analytics for industry professionals. CompStak One will combine its vast database of Lease Comps, Sale Comps, Property Information, Loan Data, and Analytics into a singular, comprehensive platform. Using the wealth of high-quality data CompStak has crowdsourced and verified over 10+ years, combined with new datasets and methodologies, CompStak One will provide users with extensive tools for making investment decisions, valuing properties, and understanding market trends.

CompStak One will unveil a limited snapshot of CMBS loan data in partnership with Trepp to give clients a holistic view of CRE in one place. Within one consolidated experience, CompStak clients will be able to see detailed property information, sales transaction history with buyer and seller details, asset pricing, cap rates, loan history and more. This information will be combined with CompStak's proprietary lease transaction data, which includes complete tenant information, rents, and concessions. In addition, CompStak's analytics' tools will allow clients to roll up this granular data into real-time trends and insights.

"The launch of CompStak One represents a significant milestone for CompStak and the commercial real estate industry as a whole," said Michael Mandel, CEO of CompStak. "When we started CompStak, we knew that the power of crowdsourcing could fundamentally transform the commercial real estate industry, and lease comps was just the beginning. By building a product that combines data in all core areas of real estate valuation - property data, leasing data, sales data, and loan data and combining it with world-class analytics, we are finally fulfilling that vision and leading that transformation. We are thrilled to enable industry professionals with access to the most accurate data and analytics that will drive smarter, more informed decisions."

CompStak's commitment to transparency and data accuracy sets it apart as an industry leader, enabling professionals to confidently navigate the complex landscape of commercial real estate. CompStak is poised to redefine how commercial real estate professionals approach market research, portfolio management, and investment strategies by harnessing the power of a comprehensive CRE solution based on reliable crowdsourced data.

About CompStak

CompStak is the leading platform for commercial real estate data. With a growing community of brokers, appraisers, and researchers, CompStak provides comprehensive and accurate lease comps, sales comps, loan data, property information, and analytics to drive actionable insights for industry professionals. Backed by market leading investors, CompStak is committed to transforming the way commercial real estate is done.

