General Dynamics business units to participate in AUSA 2023

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Four business units of General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) will be among the exhibitors at the Association of the U.S. Army's Annual Meeting & Exposition, scheduled for October 9 to 11, 2023, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C.

The following is a list of General Dynamics products and solutions that will be displayed at the event.

General Dynamics Land Systems (Booth 6027)

StrykerQB: The StrykerQB technology demonstrator is designed to be the quarterback of the Army 2030. Its capabilities include silent movement, silent watch and exportable electric power via a hybrid diesel-electric power pack to enhance vehicle survivability and mobility. It is protected by an integrated Active Protection System and advanced electronic architecture with cyber defense.

TRX SHORAD: A short-range air defense (SHORAD) payload integrated for the first time on a robotic vehicle, this variant of the Tracked Robot 10-ton (TRX) technology demonstrator is the latest innovation within Land Systems' counter-Uncrewed Aerial Systems (c-UAS) family of vehicles.

M10 Booker: The M10 Booker is designed with larger-caliber main gun growth capability to provide protected firepower to Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs). It is protected by add-on armor panels and under-vehicle IED protection, plus proven ammunition compartmentalization for crew safety.

Medium Weight Recovery Vehicle (MWRV): This scale model leverages M10 Booker components for a specialized vehicle designed to recover and support medium-weight tracked and wheeled vehicles. The MWRV is designed to tow, winch, hoist, assist in field repairs and remove turrets in the field.

Autonomous Vehicle Sustainment (AVS): A Prognostic & Predictive Maintenance (PPMx) solution, AVS optimizes equipment performance and increases operational readiness with an on-platform Health, Usage, Monitoring System (HUMS) integrated with Next Generation Electronic Architecture to provide forward-looking, real-time Decision Actionable Logistics Information.

General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems (Booth 6041)

Iron Fist Active Protection System (APS): Iron Fist is the trusted Active Protection System that utilizes independent optical sensors, tracking radar, launchers and countermeasure munitions to defeat threats at a safe distance. General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems and Elbit Systems have teamed to offer this solution.

155mm Artillery Systems Integrator: As a future source of 155mm artillery Load, Assemble, Pack (LAP) capability, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems is now an end-to-end solutions provider of metal parts, HE explosive fill and Modular Artillery Charges (MACS) for the artillery enterprise, as well as a full-spectrum artillery systems integrator. This multimission suite of 155mm artillery munitions allows near-precision strikes at greater standoff ranges.

XM919 Individual Assault Munition (IAM): Allows U.S. forces to engage targets from protected positions with a one-shot, disposable, shoulder-launched weapon that combines the best capabilities of the M136 Anti-Tank Weapon, the M136E1 and the M141 Bunker Defeat Munition, replacing them with a single munition.

General Dynamics Mission Systems (Booth 6227)

Command & Control (C2) Capabilities Demo: A live demonstration of battle management applications that empower tactical leaders to efficiently analyze, plan, rehearse, execute and review strategic operations. Linked to a Stryker in General Dynamics Land Systems' booth, it features a GeoSuite solution utilizing an intuitive, map-centric interface, including unique multimedia tools, advanced planning capabilities and visualizations specifically focused on the operational environment.

Close Terrain Shaping Obstacle (CTSO) XM250 Program Demo: As part of its support to prime contractor Textron, this CTSO C5 subsystem demonstration includes line of sight communications, a remote command and control system to activate/deactivate obstacle fields, and a management system for planning and configuring munition fields and a secure communications infrastructure.

Smart Munitions: This exhibit will feature a host of key weapon subsystems capabilities comprised of Assured PNT capabilities, Software-Defined Radios (SDR) and guidance electronic units as part of an integrated solution to improve the kill chain for long-range precision fires and associated weapons platforms.

Tactical Electronic Warfare Systems (TEWS) – Infantry: A dedicated all-weather, 24-hour, ground tactical electronic support and electronic attack system that decreases the sensor-to-shooter timeline.

GPS Source Assured PNT solutions: Fight Tonight and MRPA Assured PNT solutions for GPS-challenged environments are based on DoD- and Army-defined threat conditions and have scalable, low-cost and easy-to-install solutions for the majority of the Army tactical ground vehicle fleet.

General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT) (Booth 6227)

Digital Engineering: GDIT's Digital Engineering solution provides a secure "digital framework" to allow cross-functional teams to collaborate and make better decisions as they manage, create and test digital prototypes before investing resources on live solutions. GDIT will present a range of applications, from network modernization to support for weapons platform modernization.

Everest Zero Trust: Using technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, GDIT delivers advanced cyber offerings to share mission data, which drive a federated zero trust capability for enterprise and tactical deployments and protect against current and emerging threats.

Identity, Credentialing and Access Management (ICAM): ICAM is DoD's premier access management solution and is foundational to zero trust implementation. This solution allows organizations to share identity information across an enterprise while maintaining local control and knowledge of who and what is on the network at any time. GDIT will feature capabilities focused on tactical edge scenarios, as well as enabling mission partner interaction through data-centric security.

Comet 5G -- Empowers agencies to securely extend their missions to the edge in real-time and operate with greater efficiency and agility. GDIT's field-tested, tailorable, end-to-end solution integrates private 5G networks and edge-native applications to address unique agency challenges and use cases.

