Realogic Solutions Announces the Intention to Acquire Serempre Ltda to Add to the Realogic Family of Companies

CLEVELAND, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Realogic Solutions is excited to announce the intention to acquire Serempre Ltda to add to the Realogic family of companies. Serempre, an innovative leader in marketing technology, will bring an impressive set of capabilities and customers to the growing set of Realogic companies.

With this anticipated union, Realogic Solutions and Serempre will leverage each other's experience and customer relationships for continued growth and opportunity. Headquartered in Bogota Columbia, Serempre has gained a significant reputation in the Latin American market over the past ten years for original and effective customer engagement campaigns and solutions for some of the largest organizations in the world. Its relationship with Realogic Solutions will enable Serempre to expand its reach beyond Latin America. The global presence and expertise of Realogic Solutions will enable Serempre to exploit new territories, unlock fresh opportunities, and engage with a broader global customer set.

Realogic Solutions will gain access to Serempre's broad expertise, partnerships, and customers in the growing area of marketing technology solutions. This will open new opportunities for Realogic Solutions to offer its clients new customer engagement solutions along with the accompanying data management to its portfolio of systems integration solutions.

"We look forward to welcoming Serempre to our growing enterprise," said Christopher Flaesch, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer at Realogic Solutions. "This collaboration will represent a significant milestone for both companies. Together, we will leverage our strengths to drive growth, innovation, and further global expansion. We look forward to the exciting work ahead."

About Realogic Solutions: Realogic Solutions is a leading provider of Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and Systems Integration solutions. We address and solve systemic skills gaps in vertical markets including healthcare, gaps in information technology services, or resource underpinnings for emerging technologies. With a global presence and a track record of success, Realogic Solutions empowers businesses to streamline their operations, enhance efficiency, and drive growth through innovative technology solutions.

About Serempre: Serempre is a pioneer in innovative marketing technology and customer engagement solutions, connecting businesses and consumers through dynamic commerce platforms. With a focus on empowering businesses and driving economic growth, Serempre has earned recognition as a leader in the Latin American market.

