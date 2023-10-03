TACO BELL® CELEBRATES NATIONAL TACO DAY WITH THE RETURN OF TACO LOVER'S PASS AND NEW TOASTED BREAKFAST TACOS

Taco Bell brings back its famous digital taco pass – Taco Lover's Pass – granting Rewards Members a month-long National Taco Day celebration available exclusively through the Taco Bell app

To celebrate its favorite day of the year for not one, but two days, Taco Bell's fan-favorite Taco Lover's Pass – is on sale October 3 and October 4 for $10 via the Taco Bell app*.

Taco Bell's all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos make their nationwide debut on October 12 and will be offered in the Taco Lover's Pass as of that date.

Tuesdays are a big deal at Taco Bell. Alongside the Taco Lover's Pass launching on a Tuesday, the brand will also be giving Rewards Members the chance to snag one of 100 free passes via the Tuesday Drops landing page in the app**.

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Taco lovers rejoice! Taco Bell's Taco Lover's Pass is back for a limited time, giving the biggest taco fans an extended way to celebrate National Taco Day. Following its first and wildly popular introduction last year, the fan-favorite Taco Lover's Pass is back and better than ever with more options to satisfy the strongest of taco cravings. Joining the offering as a new A.M. addition, and available on menus nationwide starting October 12, will be Taco Bell's all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos. Tuesdays are a big deal for the brand and its biggest fans! So, the digital taco offer is available for two days this year, on October 3 – yes, a Tuesday – and October 4, National Taco Day. The Pass is available exclusively to Rewards Members via the Taco Bell app for $10.

For those looking to purchase the coveted pass, celebrating is as simple as a few taps on the Taco Bell app, all for $10. Once enrolled, the digital taco subscription allows fans to redeem one of a selection of iconic tacos a day for 30 consecutive days. Fans can stick to a personal favorite or expand their taste horizons by selecting any of following options: Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco, Seasoned Beef Crunchy Taco Supreme, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Soft Taco Supreme, Spicy Potato Soft Taco, Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos, Seasoned Beef Doritos® Locos Tacos Supreme and the all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos (choice of potato, bacon or sausage), only available starting October 12.

Earlier this year, Taco Bell promised to make breakfast easier than ever with simple and familiar, yet delicious choices to ignite their morning routines. While Crunchwraps, burritos, and quesadillas have been staples on the brand's A.M. menu, it's time for the taco brand to introduce Toasted Breakfast Tacos. A combination of every breakfast enthusiast's favorite and simplest ingredients, Toasted Breakfast Tacos effortlessly combine fluffy eggs, melted cheese and the option of bacon, sausage or potato within a tortilla grilled to early morning perfection. It's the perfect breakfast option on the go, in your car or even with your cup of joe. Available for $1.49 a la carte starting October 12 for a limited time, and with the Taco Lover's Pass until November 2 (if purchased on October 4), the Toasted Breakfast Tacos join a stacked lineup of simply delicious breakfast items set to satisfy early morning cravings.

The addition of all-new Toasted Breakfast Tacos will spark a breakfast campaign from the brand, featuring a certain Taco Bell partner with a hot take on the most important meal of the day. Tune in to Taco Bell's social channels on October 17 for more.

"The return of Taco Lover's Pass exemplifies Taco Bell's innovative spirit and creativity, leveraging digital experiences to deliver unrivaled value in modern ways" said Dane Mathews, Taco Bell's Chief Digital Officer. "We're embracing our fan's passion for this digital pass along with the potential it holds to transform our retail experiences."

By now, fans know to expect the most from the brand on Tuesdays. That's why Taco Bell is set to deliver yet again. Its most tuned-in Rewards Members have the chance to snag a Taco Lover's Pass for free as Taco Bell drops 100 FREE passes on the Tuesday Drops page within the Taco Bell app on Tuesday, October 3. The passes will be available to redeem on a first-come, first-served basis so fans will have to keep an eye on the app and act quickly.

To become a Taco Bell Rewards Member, fans simply download the app and earn points when ordering online, within the app, at the kiosk, or scanning order receipts. As Taco Bell is quickly becoming the destination for Tuesdays, Reward Members should be on the lookout and turn on in-app post notifications for upcoming breakfast freebies and deals.

