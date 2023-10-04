Day Zero Diagnostics Welcomes Microbiology and Genomic Researcher Dr. Patricia Simner to Advisory Board

BOSTON, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Day Zero Diagnostics Inc. (DZD), an infectious disease diagnostics company harnessing the power of whole-genome sequencing and AI to combat the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections, announced today the addition of Patricia (Trish) Simner, Ph.D., M.Sc., to its clinical advisory board.

"We are honored to have Dr. Simner join Day Zero Diagnostics' Clinical Advisory Board," said Jong Lee, CEO and co-founder of Day Zero Diagnostics. "Dr. Simner has published extensively on the potential of sequencing for clinical microbiology, and her expertise will be invaluable as we transition from scientific development to clinical applications."

Dr. Trish Simner is an associate professor at Johns Hopkins University and serves as the Director of the Bacteriology and Infectious Disease Sequencing Laboratories. She completed her undergraduate and graduate studies at the University of Manitoba in Canada, and a Clinical Microbiology Fellowship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn. Dr. Simner's research interests include understanding the molecular mechanisms of antimicrobial resistance, the application of sequencing for surveillance and hospital outbreak detection, and the emerging use of whole genome and metagenomic sequencing for clinical diagnostics.

"Day Zero Diagnostics' work in same day organism ID and genomic antimicrobial susceptibility prediction directly from specimen is an important area of innovation for the field of microbiology," said Dr. Simner. "I'm very pleased to be joining their advisory board and to be working with the company on the science underlying their technology development and its clinical applications."

Dr. Simner joins Dr. Robin Patel from Mayo Clinic and Dr. Amy Mathers from University of Virginia on the Microbiology Leadership subgroup of DZD's Clinical Advisory Board.

About Day Zero Diagnostics

Day Zero Diagnostics, Inc., based in Boston, is pioneering a new class of infectious disease diagnostics using whole-genome sequencing and artificial intelligence to revolutionize how the world fights the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance. The company's mission is to change the way infectious diseases are diagnosed and treated by rapidly identifying both the species and the antimicrobial susceptibility profile of severe infections directly from a clinical sample without the need for a culture. Day Zero also offers a family of lab services under the epiXact® brand that utilize proprietary technologies to assist healthcare organizations manage infection outbreaks, investigate organisms of interest, and make high-impact decisions. Day Zero Diagnostics was founded in 2016 by a team of clinicians and scientists from Harvard University and the Massachusetts General Hospital. The company has been recognized as a leading innovator by CARB-X, UCSF Health, American Association of Clinical Chemistry, MedTech Innovator, TedMed Hive, HealthTech Arkansas, and MassChallenge HealthTech. For more information, visit the website and follow DZD on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

