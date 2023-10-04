BANGKOK, Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sandbox is thrilled to announce the first phase of a multi-faceted strategic collaboration with T&B Media Global, a leading Intellectual Property (IP) development company dedicated to the art of storytelling. This first phase will expand The Sandbox platform with revolutionary immersive experiences built with T&B, to push the boundaries of interoperability and enabling users to explore its interconnected virtual worlds seamlessly.

The Sandbox and T&B Media Global Announce Partnership to Build Virtual Worlds (PRNewswire)

Under this first phase, The Sandbox will integrate T&B Media Global's extraordinary IPs into its metaverse, providing users with unparalleled experiences set in IP-themed virtual worlds. The partnership will also provide a sneak peek into the future cooperation between The Sandbox and Translucia, T&B's own virtual world engine, powered by AI, blockchain and immersive technologies, along with its immersive partner universe, Mittaria , allowing players to explore iconic locations, interact with memorable characters, and embark on exciting adventures.

Future phases of the collaboration will further explore additional engagements with capabilities from T&B's portfolio companies VUCA Digital (fintech) and Lightlink (blockchain) as part of the collaboration.

"The collaboration represents a significant milestone in our journey to create meaningful, interconnected virtual worlds," said Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp, Founder and CEO of T&B Media Global. "By joining forces with The Sandbox, we are taking a major step towards establishing a network of interoperable virtual worlds that offer users seamless and immersive experiences across multiple platforms."

The partnership between The Sandbox and T&B Media Global sets the stage for an exciting future of immersive gaming experiences. Users can look forward to worlds where their favorite IP-themed virtual environments converge, fostering unparalleled creativity, exploration, and community engagement.

About T&B Media Global Holding

T&B Media Global is the Home of Happy—where creativity and happiness meet. Championed by storytellers and creatives with innovation extraordinaire Dr. Jwanwat Ahriyavraromp at the helm, T&B Media Global finances and curates exceptional and innovative content from around the world. Equipped with an extensive and integrated network within China and Thailand, and a pool of creative talents around the world, T&B Media Global strives to become a main proponent of vibrating happiness globally by investing in family-friendly content and groundbreaking technologies, while also supporting global societal development programs that create positive change for the environment, children and all of mankind. To learn more about T&B Media Global, please visit our website www.tandbmediaglobal.com .

