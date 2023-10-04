Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Unveils Family-Friendly Fall Itinerary "Talk to the Animals"

TACOMA, Wash., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Travel Tacoma - Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, Pierce County's official destination marketing organization, has launched its enchanting, 3-day "Talk to the Animals" fall travel itinerary. Expertly curated to offer families an unforgettable experience, the itinerary showcases the best animal-centric attractions and mouthwatering dining options the region has to offer.

A family finds where the wild things are on a Northwest Trek Keeper Adventure Tour. (PRNewswire)

"Talk to the Animals" invites families to venture through the cities of Steilacoom, Spanaway, Buckley, Bonney Lake, Roy, Ashford, and Eatonville. From birdwatching in the serene setting of Steilacoom and bonding with farm animals at Old McDebbie's Farm to taking a mesmerizing hike on the Skyline Trail spotting elk and marmots at Mount Rainier National Park, the itinerary promises an all-encompassing blend of nature and adventure.

"Our team of experts set our radar for 'heartwarming and delightful' and came up with a set of attractions, restaurants and lodging spots that will ensure families have great times and meaningful encounters with animals," said Matt Wakefield, Chief Marketing and Data Officer from Travel Tacoma. "We understand how valuable quality family time is, so we've taken the guesswork out of planning. Simply download the itinerary, make reservations and go!"

With "Talk to the Animals," families can expect a diverse range of animal encounters including exotic creatures at Wild Child Farm, horse-riding experiences at Rusty Bar Ranch, and immersive nature walks with llamas at Topstall Farm. As the itinerary winds down, families can savor the sights of large native Northwest animals at the renowned Northwest Trek Wildlife Park.

In addition to the plethora of animal-focused attractions, the itinerary ensures guests relish authentic local dining experiences from breakfast at the Whittaker Cafe in Ashford to dinner at the Cruiser Cafe in Eatonville. The journey is complete with optional farm-to-table agritourism stays, allowing families to extend their adventure at Left Foot Farm.

Families can effortlessly embark on this enchanting trip with minimal work – simply download the itinerary and let the adventure unfold.

For more details and to download the "Talk to the Animals" itinerary, please visit www.traveltacoma.com/animals.

