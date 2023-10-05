DORITOS®, MTN DEW® & ROCKSTAR® ENERGY DRINK JOIN FORCES WITH XBOX TO REWARD PLAYERS EVERY TIME THEY GAME WITH THEIR FAVES

Gamers can snag a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, plus rack up points to earn gaming rewards, every time they sip & snack

PURCHASE, N.Y., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gamer go-tos DORITOS, MTN DEW and ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK have joined forces with Xbox to reward fans for the sipping, snacking and gaming they already do.

Beginning Monday, October 9 through Friday, December 29, when gamers buy specially marked DORITOS, MTN DEW and ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK products*, new users will snag a code to unlock a free 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (a $15 value in every code), and all gamers can score points to earn gaming rewards. Gamers who submit codes from specially marked packaging at the same time can earn up to 3x the points for even more gaming rewards and in-game content from some of the biggest games on Xbox, including Forza Motorsport, Madden 24 and Sea of Thieves, among others.

"As iconic brands in the gaming space, DORITOS, MTN DEW and ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK decided to reward fans for their continued loyalty by helping them level up," said Paul Mascali, Sports Marketing Director of Entertainment, Gaming & Creators at PepsiCo. "PepsiCo and Frito-Lay couldn't have asked for a better partner than one of the powerhouses in gaming - Xbox. We're thrilled to reward players and fans for every purchase, courtesy of Xbox!"

"It just made sense to enrich our partnership with PepsiCo by introducing new users to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with these three iconic brands that we know our fans love - DORITOS, MTN DEW and ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK," said Marcos Waltenberg, Director of Global Partnerships at Xbox. "Not only will gamers enjoy discovering their new favorite game like Starfield, but our partners at PepsiCo are also giving every gamer the chance to snag even more points to unlock Xbox in-game content, games, consoles and more."

Additionally, through the codes on the ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK tabs, one lucky player will score a grand prize courtesy of ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK: a decked-out Starfield-inspired 2023 Corvette Stingray. ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK is also kicking things off with a Starfield-themed event featuring a live performance by The Kid LAROI tonight at 8:00 PM from the NRG Castle in Los Angeles and streaming on Twitch.tv/NRGGG.

The fun doesn't stop there though. DEW Nation should keep an eye out for a fan-favorite drop and even more rewards later this year!

Get more information, redeem your codes and enter for a chance to win the grand prize courtesy of ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK at doritosdewrockstar.com/grand-prize. To stay up to date on all the latest news from DORITOS, MTN DEW and ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK, follow them on Instagram, X and TikTok.

*Code locations: DORITOS (on pack), MTN DEW (under the cap and inside paperboards), ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK (under the tab)

Gamers who submit codes from specially marked packaging at the same time can earn up to 3x the points for even more gaming rewards and in-game content

One lucky player will score a grand prize courtesy of ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK: a decked-out Starfield-inspired 2023 Corvette Stingray

