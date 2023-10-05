EverGlade Consulting CHIPS Act Funding Alert: New CHIPS Act NOFO Released for Smaller Supply Chain Projects

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to fortify the United States' technological infrastructure and competitiveness, the Biden-Harris administration has announced a new Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO) under the Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act. This NOFO targets smaller supply chain projects, aiming to bolster American manufacturing capabilities and reduce supply chain vulnerabilities.

The NOFO will direct funding toward businesses specializing in semiconductor research, design, and manufacturing. The focus on smaller projects within the supply chain aims to create a more diversified and resilient ecosystem, thereby safeguarding national interests and boosting economic growth. Initiatives that enhance technological capability, improve efficiency, and build capacities at smaller scales will be prioritized.

"This NOFO comes at a crucial time when the need to strengthen and diversify our semiconductor supply chain has never been more evident. It provides a golden opportunity for smaller enterprises to make a big impact," stated EverGlade Managing Consultant, Stephen Richardson.

Applications for the funding will be evaluated based on a set of criteria, including the potential for technological advancement, scalability, and the long-term sustainability of the project. This initiative is part of the Biden-Harris administration's broader strategy to strengthen American manufacturing and secure supply chain resilience in critical sectors, including life sciences, tech, health, and defense.

"Understanding the semiconductor supply chain as a complex, interconnected ecosystem is vital. The CHIPS Act NOFO for smaller projects provides not just an economic catalyst but a strategic inflection point. It allows smaller but critical contributors to the supply chain to innovate and compete, thereby solidifying the entire system's resilience against vulnerabilities," stated EverGlade Consulting Founder, Eric Jia-Sobota.

The announcement signifies a pivot towards a more inclusive and comprehensive approach to industrial policy, recognizing the critical role that smaller enterprises play in the greater supply chain and national security.

