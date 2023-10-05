JobsFirstNYC Receives $4 Million Gift from Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott to Advance Economic Opportunities for Young Adults and Their Communities in New York City

NEW YORK, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JobsFirstNYC, a New York City nonprofit intermediary whose work focuses on creating and advancing solutions that break down barriers and transform the systems supporting young adults and their communities in the pursuit of economic opportunities, announced today that it has received a $4 million gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott.

This gift—the largest single donation in JobsFirstNYC's history—will bolster the organization's strategic plan to improve the livelihoods of young people in New York City. In New York City, current systems to serve young people are fragmented and slow to respond to today's rapidly changing economy and increased demand for skilled labor. This generous donation will further support the organization's efforts in creating transformative solutions in community, education, policy, and work.

"This donation is an unparalleled milestone for our team, and for our dedicated partnerships working each day to strengthen collaboration, share goals and resources, and promote equitable access to quality education and skills training." said Marjorie Parker, President and CEO of JobsFirstNYC. "The generosity of Ms. Scott's gift ensures that we can expand our advocacy for young adults who face multiple barriers to equitable access to education and work opportunities."

The unrestricted gift follows a thorough process of due diligence by advisors to Scott who have pledged to invest in community-led and systems-focused organizations. Since it was first established, JobsFirstNYC has been a leader in creating transformative solutions in community , education , policy and work . The organization builds sustainable partnerships in New York City utilizing a five-step approach which includes: Investigating, Imagining, Incubating, Implementing and Integrating. By utilizing this five-step approach, JobsFirstNYC ensures a thorough, inclusive and effective solutions-development process. This approach allows for the adoption of replicable solutions that have been proven to address workforce challenges in New York City.

Through its synergistic processes, JobsFirstNYC has made significant strides in empowering young adults and their communities. Key accomplishments include:

More than 200 Partners Engaged: Transforming systems requires intentional and inclusive collaboration. As a neutral partner, JobsFirstNYC brings diverse stakeholders together through its effective change process that puts people first, supports bold ideas, leverages collective genius, and is driven by informed objectivity.

Over 15,000 Young Adults Served: JobsFirstNYC's collaborative efforts have positively impacted the lives of over 15,000 young adults in New York City . These individuals have benefited from the organization's initiatives and partnerships, which have created pathways to economic opportunities.

8,700 Engaged in Work-Based Learning: Through JobsFirstNYC's collaborations, 8,700 young adults have participated in work-based learning programs within the education system. These opportunities have allowed them to gain valuable skills and experience, enhancing their employability and career prospects.

Improved Economic Mobility: JobsFirstNYC's partnerships have played a vital role in improving the economic mobility of young adults and their communities. By earning credentials, diplomas, and degrees, these individuals have gained the qualifications necessary to pursue higher-paying jobs and build sustainable careers.

Philanthropic support like Scott's gift is also pivotal to sustaining and scaling the partnership solutions for broader public adoption. In 2023, JobsFirstNYC partnered with the New York City Mayor's Office, the New York City Department of Youth and Community Development, and the New York City Department of Education to support the expansion of New York City's Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP) to 100,000 placement through increased employer partnerships and capacity building—particularly with small and mid-size businesses. This initiative aimed to strengthen employers' capacity to provide high-quality work-based learning experiences for young adults, both during SYEP as well as year-round, and sustain and grow the city's relationships with employers to support greater work-based learning opportunities.

In acknowledging the gift, Alan Momeyer, JobsFirstNYC Board Chair, said, "We are delighted and truly gratified by this gift. It is a special recognition of our success in achieving the goals that philanthropy and practitioners envisioned in the NYC workforce development system. There is still a long way to go to transform systems that advance economic mobility for young adults and the communities they call home, and the grant from MacKenzie Scott will be monumental in continuing our mission in New York and beyond."

JobsFirstNYC, founded through a collaborative process reflected in our work, was created in 2006 to address the workforce needs of out-of-school, out-of-work young adults and the communities in which they live. Our mission is to create and advance solutions that break down barriers and transform the systems supporting young adults and their communities in pursuit of economic mobility. We build community-driven partnerships, city-wide and employer-led employment networks, and policy-solutions networks, all of which have improved economic mobility for individuals and the communities they live in. The partnerships have reconnected over 15,000 young adults to education and employment and raised and leveraged nearly $30million of public and private investment. Since its inception, JobsFirstNYC has worked with more than 200 organizations and institutions across New York City and New York State and developed new models for place-based solutions that have been replicated and integrated across the workforce system.

