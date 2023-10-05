Managing Partner Heads Expert Team in Building Ground-breaking Data-driven IT Cost, Performance and Risk Management Platform

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement and management company, announced today that Managing Partner Jordan Solender, an expert in systems integration and process automation, will lead the development of Procure IT's ground-breaking Customer Experience (CX) Platform.

Procure IT Names Jordan Solender to Lead Customer Experience Platform Development

Procure IT's CX Platform enables technology advisors and decision-makers with the unprecedented ability to consistently track, manage and optimize the cost, performance and risk across their IT environment in real time. Version 1.0 is expected to launch in the fourth quarter.

In his new role, Solender leads the development team, outlining critical functionalities required to meet the needs of federal and commercial clients and deliver on Procure IT's vision to provide "Procurement as a Service" by using its data-driven software platform to manage the entire procurement lifecycle.

"Jordan Solender's deep technical knowledge, business acumen and sales-enablement expertise make him the perfect person to lead Procure IT's CX Platform initiative," said Randy Jeter, Founder and Managing Partner at Procure IT. "Our goal is to provide the most comprehensive and scalable data-driven procurement experience, and Jordan's experience and leadership will help our team realize our goal."

Solender is the founder of IT consulting firm Premier Technology Advisors, which is one of the four technology advisory firms that formed Procure IT. While leading Premier, Solender developed automations for sales and operations that enabled the organization to exceed the service delivery and objectives of its federal and commercial clients. Premier's expertise and systems are critical building blocks for realizing the Procure IT vision. Previously, Solender spent more than a decade with tech giants like Apple and Dell, where he developed expertise in IT, security, backup solutions and federal government sales.

"I'm excited to lead the development of Procure IT's CX Platform," said Solender. "We're reimagining how IT is sourced, optimized and managed by creating a holistic view of technology vendors, the marketplace and the economy to enable our business customers to make data-driven decisions. Initially, we will leverage data to help customers optimize spend, technology selection and vendor management. Ultimately, our data-driven platform will offer the ability to predict outcomes to guide decision-making."

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

