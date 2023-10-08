CPG Book Fest Continues to Showcase Chinese Publications with Novel Approach

BEIJING, Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its opening at the Beijing International Book Fair (BIBF), the fourth annual China Publishing Group (CPG) Book Fest took place from June 16th to September 10th. During this three-month period, the event provided access to high-quality digital and print content from China Publishing Group, featuring exclusive discounts. In addition to the primary exhibition and sales event, academic conferences and author presentations were live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The CPG Book Fest wrapped up successfully on September 10th.

Notably, this year's event marked the first in-person grand opening ceremony since the onset of the pandemic at BIBF, the second greatest book fairs in the world. Representatives from over 2,600 publishers from more than a hundred countries attended the event.

CPG Book Fest strategically leveraged the trend of overseas digital marketing. Information about bestsellers was tailored into weekly posts and short videos, distributed across major social media platforms, including TikTok, YouTube, X, and the Meta universe. Throughout the event, over 60 featured pieces of content were created, showcasing both trending literature and newly released books like "Zebra," "Echo," and "Goodbye, Procrastination". Thousands of viewers engaged by leaving comments and feedback in this interactive campaign.

Furthermore, the CPG remained committed to multi-platform digital presentation. It featured the "Virtual Art Appreciation" theme event, integrating digital content from renowned publishers such as Rong Bao Zhai, People's Fine Arts Publishing House, and Encyclopedia of China Publishing House. This section provided overseas audiences with art experiences encompassing images, books, and VR exhibitions.

CPG Book Fest is sponsored by China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) and organized by China National Publications Import and Export (Group) Corporation (CNPIEC).

China Publishing Group Corporation (CPG) is Chinas largest and most influential trade and professional publishing group. Internationally, it was the only Chinese publisher ranked among Top 500 Asia Brand. CPG owns 28 overseas publishing houses, chain bookstores and offices with its business extending to over 130 countries and regions.

CPG Great Books (www.CPGGreatBooks.com) holds quality e-books from the most reputable Chinese publishers of the China Publishing Group. With thousands of e-books and sub-libraries with special focuses such as Sinology study, the platform serves the East-Asian Study academic community. Special discounts offered by CPG Book Fest attract customers attention.

