Monport ONYX 55 Laser The Next Big Threat to Glowforge Dominance

WASHINGTON , Oct. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Monport is proud to present the Monport 55W CO2 Laser, also known as the ONYX 55. This state-of-the-art laser engraving machine is designed to meet the needs of creative professionals, whether you're a beginner or an experienced DIY enthusiast. With its easy-to-use design and array of powerful features, the Monport 55W CO2 Laser is truly a game changer in the world of laser engraving.

Unparalleled Ease of Use

One of the standout features of the Monport 55W CO2 Laser is its user-friendly design. Whether you're just starting out or already deeply immersed in the world of DIY projects, this desktop laser engraving machine is designed to make the process as smooth as possible. Even if you encounter any issues along the way, our dedicated technical team is available to provide prompt after-sales support.

Versatile and Open Usage

The Monport 55W CO2 Laser offers a wide range of possibilities with its impressive features. The spacious 20"×12" work area allows you to work on various materials and projects of different sizes. You can even engrave cylindrical objects thanks to the rotary axis attachments. Plus, the 7mm thick pass-through feature enables you to work on longer objects effortlessly.

Advanced HD Camera for Precision

Experience the convenience of the smart HD camera included with the Monport 55W CO2 Laser. With its 5MP high-resolution ultra-wide lens, you can precisely locate the position of the pattern on the material and monitor the machine's working status in real time. This advanced camera technology simplifies complex engraving tasks and ensures astounding precision in your work.

Compatibility and Longevity

The Monport 55W CO2 Laser is designed to seamlessly integrate with multiple operating systems, including Windows and macOS. You can choose between the provided RDWorks software or opt for LightBurn laser engraver software, which is fully supported. Additionally, the CO2 laser tube boasts a service life of 10,000 hours, ensuring reliability and longevity. Safety is a top priority, as evidenced by the Class I (FDA Certified) safety guard included with the machine.

Top-of-the-Line Configuration

With its top-level configuration, the Monport 55W CO2 Laser sets itself apart from the competition. The powerful 55W output power ensures precise and efficient engraving. The built-in water chiller, air compressor, and air exhaust fan contribute to a quiet and smooth operation. The inclusion of a honeycomb panel and two rotary axis attachments further enhances the versatility and creative potential of this engraving machine.

Safety and Sustainability

At Monport, we prioritize both safety and the environment. The Monport 55W CO2 Laser features a fully enclosed structure design, providing a safe working environment. We have even incorporated an emergency stop button and a built-in limit switch with opening protection to ensure utmost user safety. Additionally, the machine is designed to be eco-friendly, with a Class I (FDA Certified) safety rating and low noise emission.

Exceptional Support and Service

Monport Laser takes pride in providing exceptional support and service to our valued customers. When you order the Monport 55W CO2 Laser, you can expect fast shipping from our US-based warehouses and ultrafast customer service and technical support.

Unlock Your Creativity with the Monport 55W CO2 Laser

The Monport 55W CO2 Laser is the ultimate engraving machine for creative professionals looking to push the boundaries of their artistic endeavors. With its user-friendly design, advanced features, and top-level configuration, this machine empowers you to bring your visions to life. Order your Monport 55W CO2 Laser today and experience the joy of creating personalized and precise engravings like never before.

