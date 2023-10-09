JPMA Announces Winners of the 2023 Innovation Awards

MT. LAUREL, N.J., Oct. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) proudly announced the 2023 Innovation Awards winners yesterday during Prego Expo in Orlando, Florida. Three special award recipients and 10 category winners were selected. Winners were determined by a panel of judges comprised of safety experts, journalists, and retailers. For the JPMA Parent's Pick Award, more than 1,000 parents voted for their must-have product.

Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA) (PRNewswire)

"Each year, the JPMA Innovation Awards are more and more competitive," said JPMA Executive Director Lisa Trofe. "We see companies focusing on innovations in safety, performance, style, and sustainability. We're proud of these manufacturers of baby and children's products—especially our members—who keep raising the bar across all categories. Thanks to them, parents have more convenient options when caring for their little ones, and children can enjoy products that are more innovative than ever."

The 2023 JPMA Innovation Awards Winners are:

BEST IN SHOW

Graco® 4Ever® DLX Grad 5-in-1 Car Seat

PARENT'S PICK

Fisher-Price® Planet Friends™

EDITOR'S PICK

Ergobaby Away Carrier

DESIGN/FASHION/STYLE

Evenflo® Shyft™ DualRide™ Infant Car Seat & Stroller Combo

INFANT/PARENT CARE

The First Years® Sunset Baby Soother™

PLAY/ENTERTAINMENT

Munchkin® Electric Bouncer & Rocker with Digital Touch Display

SAFETY

Geddy's Mom™ Shut Your Face Outlet Safety Cover

ON THE GO

Munchkin® Night Owl® Ultra-Compact Stroller with Lights

NURSERY

Dream On Me Osko Convertible Toddler Bed

CHILD RESTRAINT SYSTEMS

Evenflo® Gold Revolve360™ Extend All-in-One Rotational Car Seat with Green & Gentle™ Fabric

TECHNOLOGY

BabyQuip, Inc.® Baby Gear Rentals App

ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY/SUSTAINABILITY

NUK for Nature™ Simply Natural Pacifier

FEEDING/BATHING/CHANGING

Ergobaby Evolve 3-in-1 High Chair

The JPMA Innovation Awards are sponsored by Everyday Health Group Pregnancy & Parenting, which includes BabyCenter and What to Expect.

Full descriptions of the winning products can be seen HERE, and high-resolution images of winning products can be found HERE.

The 2023 Innovation Awards Judges Panel is an esteemed group of industry experts. This year's panel included:

Mary Cacciacarne , Vice President, Global Merchandising & Consumer Brands, Babies"R"Us

Dawne Gardner , CCPST, Senior Manager of Equity and Child Safety, Safe Kids Worldwide

Jessica Hartshorn , Writer/Editor, Scary Mommy/Good Housekeeping

Leah Rocketto , Associate Commerce Director, What to Expect

Ann Schroeppel , Senior Program Associate, Safe Kids Worldwide

