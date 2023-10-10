Unlock a Sun-Filled Winter on the Red Sea Shores at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt

A year-round sunny destination for relaxation, Red Sea water adventures, authentic cuisines, and plenty for kids to do, too.

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bathed in warmth and sunshine, and bidding the cold and snow adieu, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh is the ideal beach getaway this winter. Occupying a picturesque, sun-drenched location and cascading down a hillside to a one-kilometre stretch of private beachfront along the Red Sea, amenities vary from palm-fringed swimming pools and ancient Egyptian inspired Spa rituals to twelve dining destinations celebrating cuisines from all over the world in the most prominent luxury address in the destination for families, couples and solo travellers alike.

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (PRNewswire)

Luxury on Land, Adventure at Sea

The Egyptian-inspired sanctuary offers a wide range of luxury accommodations facing the Red Sea, from spacious Premier guest rooms to palatial Signature Suites with a choice of modern design or traditional Arabian décor. Many suites have private heated pools, such as the two-bedroom Imperial Suite with Pool offering grand living and dining areas that flow outdoors to a poolside terrace.

Sun-seekers can expect warm weather year-round and throughout winter, with local temperatures reaching an average of 22 degrees (71 Fahrenheit) in January, perfect for relaxation at any of four heated pools surrounded by palms, decked out with shaded cabanas, and catered with coastal-inspired menus.

The Resort's onsite Dive Centre is regionally renowned for water sports and adventure, guided by an experienced team ready to outfit guests with stand-up paddle boards, kayaks, banana boards, parasails and more. A fleet of private yachts and rigid inflatable boats is available to transport guests across the crystal clear, warm waters of the Red Sea, where no less than 76 dive sites, including impressive WWII shipwrecks, lie within an hour's ride from shore. Two House Reefs are home to a stunning collection of coral swimming with colourful sea life where one can enjoy snorkelling or deeper dives with expert instructors.

An Oasis of Relaxation

Shaded by more than 3,000 Royal Palm trees, the luxurious oasis between the desert and the reef offers a wealth of activities on dry land as well. Racquet sports aficionados can play on one of four tennis courts, an indoor squash court or a beachfront volleyball court, with arranged tournaments for group play and soft lush gardens to cushion swan dives. The Resort's Kids For All Season club is a popular spot for children aged 4 to 12, unfolding with arts and crafts, swimming, treasure hunts and more to keep younger guests engaged while their parents sneak off for well-deserved alone time of their own.

The Spa and Wellness offers 13 treatment rooms including two open-air Spa cabanas surrounded by sights and sounds of the sea. A perfect setting for rejuvenating seaside yoga sessions, lap swimming in the Spa pool, and indulging in the latest wellness innovations and rituals such as the signature Egyptian Masterpiece inspired by ancient healing traditions, once reserved for royalty.

A Diverse Dining Destination

With five new concepts for a staggering total of 12 restaurants and bars, Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh sets quite a table for romantic and family-friendly dining. Italian, Middle Eastern, Latin American, and Japanese are all on the menu, and dietary restrictions and preferences, including kids' specialties, are graciously accommodated.

The newest dining experience, Bullona, serves Mediterranean-inspired seafood with artful dishes crafted to mirror the restaurant's namesake in Milan. Zitouni is a lively destination for Lebanese delicacies to satiate all appetites, including a wide selection of hot and cold mezzes. And Breeze beach bar beckons with a toes-in-the-sand setting for light snacks, fresh fruit infusions, and signature cocktails.

For an authentic dining experience, a Bedouin spread offers traditional Egyptian cuisine combined with soul-stirring entertainment incorporating music, fire, belly dancing, and camel rides on the beach.

The desert-meet-sea oasis also offers easy proximity to local attractions. Spirited guests can travel beyond the Resort to indulge in pulse-quickening desert adventures, from Bedouin-style camel riding to quad biking over dunes through the spectacular hills and mountains of Sharm El Sheikh. For a serene experience, guests can dip into the Red Sea's jewel of the crown, Ras Mohamed National Park, home to sandy beaches embraced by desert dunes, the most spectacular underwater ecosystems and diversified birdlife. Further out are guided climbs rewarded by the beauty of sunrise over the shining Red Sea from the summit of Mount Moses at St. Catherine Monastery, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Embrace the warmth of winter at Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, visit us online or e-mail reservations.sha@fourseasons.com.

Media Contact

Sarah El Gohary

sarah.elgohary@fourseasons.com

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (PRNewswire)

Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Four Seasons Resort Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt