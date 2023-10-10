WARNER MUSIC GROUP NAMES CARLETTA HIGGINSON EVP, CHIEF DIGITAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Warner Music Group (Nasdaq: WMG) announced today that Carletta Higginson has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, effective October 16. An accomplished media executive and music rights expert, Higginson joins WMG after a decade at Google, where she worked in business development and legal roles, across both music publishing and recorded music, most recently as Global Head of Music Publishing at YouTube and Google Play. She previously worked as a litigator advocating for record labels, music publishers, artists, and songwriters.

Carletta Higginson (PRNewswire)

Based in New York, Higginson will report to WMG CEO Robert Kyncl. In her new post, she will oversee the full spectrum of WMG's global digital partnerships, from deal-making through account management, while she and her team will explore commercial innovation and forge new digital partnerships.

Kyncl commented: "It's rare to find someone of Carletta's multifaceted expertise – who understands the full scope of the music publishing and recorded music businesses as well as the dynamics of streaming, social media, and AI. She has great commercial instincts, a sharp legal mind, and a collaborative approach to building well-aligned partnerships. As we pioneer the future of music with our artists and songwriters, she'll be an invaluable addition to our senior management team."

Higginson said: "This is a very exciting time to be in music with many new avenues opening up. I've worked closely with the outstanding team at WMG for many years, and I'm very happy to be joining Robert and everyone at WMG to help chart the future together. Above all, I'm a huge fan of the company's incredible roster of songwriters and artists."

This appointment follows Oana Ruxandra's announcement of her departure from WMG. Kyncl added, "Oana's played a key role in the evolution of WMG and the music business, across a wide range of revenue streams and different types of innovation. On behalf of everyone at the company, I'd like to thank her for many achievements and wish her all the best in her future entrepreneurial endeavors."

As Global Head of Music Publishing at YouTube, Higginson spearheaded the platform's licensing strategy, building and maintaining relationships with publishers, collection societies, and PROs. Her role included negotiating digital licensing and partnership agreements, managing existing partnerships, launching new relationships, and driving new business opportunities. In addition, she oversaw the development of various initiatives to help creatively support artists, songwriters, and producers on the platform.

Prior to joining Google in 2013, Higginson spent a decade in the legal arena, beginning her career as a securities litigator before transitioning to specialize in the content, media, and entertainment space. In 2011, she became a partner at Jenner & Block LLP, where she focused her practice on litigating copyright, contractual, and other disputes in the recorded music and music publishing industries. Her work resulted in precedent-setting decisions in copyright law, and the successful defense of copyright owners in a variety of copyright infringement actions.

Higginson holds a JD from Columbia Law School and a BA from NYU. She was recognized in 2018 and 2020 by Billboard as one of the most powerful Women in Music and named one of Variety's New York Women of Impact in 2022. She is a member of the Whitman Circle of the Brooklyn Public Library and is on the Advisory Board for Sound Thinking NYC. She was a 2012 Fellow of the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity and is a 2015 Leadership Music alumna.

Access accompanying image here.

About Warner Music Group

With a legacy extending back over 200 years, Warner Music Group (WMG) today brings together artists, songwriters, and entrepreneurs that are moving entertainment culture across the globe. Operating in more than 70 countries through a network of affiliates and licensees, WMG's Recorded Music division includes renowned labels such as 300 Entertainment, Asylum, Atlantic, Big Beat, Canvasback, Elektra, Erato, First Night, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Rhino, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. WMG's music publishing arm, Warner Chappell Music, has a catalog of over one million copyrights spanning every musical genre, from the standards of the Great American Songbook to the biggest hits of the 21st century. Warner Music Group is also home to ADA, the independent artist and label services company – as well as next gen artist services division WMX, which includes consumer brands such as Songkick, the live music app; EMP, the merchandise e-tailer; UPROXX, the youth culture destination; and HipHopDX, the hip-hop music news site. In addition, WMG counts storytelling powerhouse Warner Music Entertainment and social media content creator IMGN among its many brands. Follow WMG on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Media Contacts

James Steven

james.steven@wmg.com

Summer Wilkie

summer.wilkie@wmg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Warner Music Group Corp.