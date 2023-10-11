Chubbies and George Kittle Drop Round 2 of Their Exclusive Collaboration

The wrestling-inspired collection co-designed by Kittle is a fall style smackdown

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubbies, the lifestyle apparel brand, today announced the highly anticipated launch of its second collection with brand ambassador and pro-football tight end, George Kittle. The Fall '23 drop merges Kittle's passion for pro wrestling with Chubbies' favorite fall styles.

The limited edition collection is a mix of Kittle's favorite colors, catch phrases and a print that brings ringside entertainment to life, inspired by his personal collection of Luchador masks and love of Lucha Libre.

The collection's signature T-Shirt features the catchphrase "BE GREAT TODAY," meant to spread positivity on and off the field. The phrase, typically used by Kittle when signing jerseys for fans, was influenced by the motivational notes from his father that Kittle carries with him on game days. As a way of passing that positivity on, select customer orders will receive limited edition trading cards with purchase featuring some of Kittle's favorite sayings.

The nine-piece collection available in sizes Small - XXL from $29.50-$79.50 includes a sleek Hoodie with matching Joggers and Shorts, two Short Sleeve T-Shirts, Swim Trunks, a Performance Polo, Sport Georts and a Trucker Hat.

"Working with Chubbies has been such an incredible experience, because they embrace everything I am passionate about and co-create collections that are authentic to me," said Kittle. "It's surreal to see my love for pro wrestling brought to life, and phrases I encourage people to live by on a T-Shirt. This drop, once again, means a lot to me, and I'm excited to share it with fans."

Keeping with the theme of the collection, the launch campaign was shot inside the wrestling ring, featuring pro-wrestler Penta El Zero Miedo and Kittle together. Both fans of one another, the pair put the collection through the ringer during a friendly tag team match against another wrestling duo. Fans can see more from the match on Chubbies' social channels and shop the Fall '23 drop exclusively online at chubbies.com/pages/george-kittle.

"After the overwhelming response we received from the first launch, we were so excited to get to work again and show off a different side of George," said Rainer Castillo, President and Co-Founder of Chubbies. "It's been so fun layering in different designs and themes with him and spreading his contagious positivity in unique ways that we know our customers are going to love."

About Chubbies

Chubbies, an apparel lifestyle brand within the Solo Brands (NYSE: DTC) portfolio, is best known for the resurgence of short shorts in men's fashion with their interpretation of the classic 4" and 5.5" inseam. Through their iconic styles and bold prints, Chubbies creates high-quality everyday apparel that brings a fun and unique twist to swim, sport, and casual wear. Shop Chubbies online at chubbies.com, or in their retail stores in Atlanta, GA, Charleston, SC, Myrtle Beach, SC, Houston, TX, Tampa, FL, and Miramar Beach, FL.

