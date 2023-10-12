WHAT’S NEW: 2024 Lexus IS 300/350/500

IS 300 adds F SPORT and F SPORT Design Grades (RWD/AWD)

New Blackout Package for IS 350 F SPORT

Special Appearance Package available on IS 500 F SPORT Performance Premium

PLANO, Texas, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Known for its superior value, powerful performance and exceptional craftsmanship, the IS continues to be a popular Lexus sedan for first time luxury owners. For 2024, the IS line broadens its available options with the addition of the IS 300 F SPORT and F SPORT Design grades. IS 350 will offer an available F SPORT Blackout Package. And, back by popular demand, the Special Appearance Package will return on the IS 500 F SPORT Performance Premium grade in head-turning Blue Vector. The 2024 IS line is expected to go on sale later this fall.

IS 300

For 2024, IS 300 will add the F SPORT Design grade in both RWD and AWD configurations. F SPORT Design will include exterior styling elements including a 19-inch F SPORT alloy wheel and F SPORT Design badging. The IS 300 F SPORT grade receive the same exterior styling, with the addition of F SPORT interior cabin enhancements like heated/ventilated front seats, aluminum pedals and an F SPORT heated steering wheel. For 2024, Grecian Water exterior paint will only be available on IS 300 non-F SPORT models.

IS 350 F SPORT

Incognito exterior paint is added as an available option for all 2024 IS 350 models. A Blackout Package* is added exclusively for IS 350 F SPORT. This unique package will include 19-inch Matte Black BBS® forged alloy wheels, black outside mirrors with dark chrome trim, dark chrome window trim, and Lexus Memory Package controlling the driver's seat, outside mirrors and steering wheel.

*Requires Handling Package

IS 500 F SPORT Performance

For 2024, all IS 500 models will come standard with black outside mirrors with dark chrome trim. Incognito is added as an available exterior paint color option. A Special Appearance Package will return for guests who want to take their IS 500 F SPORT Performance Premium to the next level. This package comes standard with Blue Vector exterior paint with accompanying 19-inch Matte Black BBS forged alloy wheels. On the inside, subtle blue stitching is found throughout the cabin, including the carpet floor mats and key gloves. A SmartAccess Key Card rounds out this package.

The 2024 IS F SPORT Performance Premium Special Appearance package will be limited to 150 units in North America and is expected to go on sale later this fall.

The Lexus Driving Signature Lives at Shimoyama

Since Lexus launched, the tactile feel, behavior and execution for each model has been driven by the vision and efforts of the Chief Engineer (CE). Lexus Driving Signature is a key pillar of the Lexus Next Chapter and represents a fundamental shift in our product development process and culture. Through this process, the efforts of the CE are focused on elevating the vehicles to an enhanced standard of performance and handling. The ultimate goal is to deliver Lexus vehicles that are designed with a shared brand identity that includes responsive and linear control; exceptional handling, grip and confidence; and refined ride quality and quietness. These elements are realized through rigorous testing and evaluation at the Toyota Technical Center Shimoyama.

Fast, Fun, Ferocious – Putting the "F" in F SPORT

For 2024, the IS F SPORT lineup was restructured to now being offered on IS 300 models. All F SPORT models feature a host of visual and performance cues that immediately set it apart, including a unique front bumper with functional aerodynamic enhancements, rear bumper, grille surround, rear lip spoiler, rocker molding and more. Furthermore, F SPORT models have unique F SPORT 19-inch wheels as well as F SPORT badges that adorn the sides of the vehicles.

The bold exterior styling of the IS aims for a provocative design, with muscular fenders that extend to enhance and accommodate the available 19-inch wheels. The wide and low form nods to the inherently high level of driving performance the IS possesses, but the sleek lines are also complemented with overtly aggressive sharpness carved into the side and shoulder character lines.

Slender headlamps are fitted on the IS that feature daytime running lights with a sharp L-shape signature that runs across the lateral axis just above the compact and lightweight lamp units. These headlamps help contribute to expressing a low center of gravity through low-positioned areas around the grille, and they are matched by lowered side character lines that carry all the way through to the rear of trunk. Available triple-beam LED headlights are also redesigned to complement the low-profile hood.

Rocker panels accent the side profile of the IS with a design that kicks up in the rear, featuring a sharp overall contour that carries into the muscular shoulders over the rear wheel wells. Gently sloped rear-quarter pillars, which help form a firm cabin silhouette that wraps around from the sides, contrast with the rear fenders to further enhance the aggressive look.

Moving toward the back of the IS, lines of the rear fenders blend into the extended, lowered rear deck to create a low stance that enhances the wider hips. The three-dimensional form of the rear deck design is created with a stamping technology called press-in mold construction. No question eyes will be drawn most immediately to the L-shaped blade-style lightbar that spans across the rear of the vehicle.

The 2024 IS Family will be offered in ten popular exterior colors, including Ultra White*, Eminent White Pearl*, Cloudburst Gray*, Iridium*, Incognito, Caviar, Matador Red Mica, Infrared**, Grecian Water and Ultrasonic Blue Mica **.

*Available for an additional $500 charge

**Available for an additional $595 charge

Bask in Cabin Comfort

The IS interior features standard NuLuxe®-trimmed seating, with 10-way power driver and 8-way power adjustable front passenger seats, a dual-zone automatic climate control system with touch-sensitive controls, an available power moonroof and SmartAccess with push-button start/stop.

F SPORT models feature door trim with a graphic pattern of embossed intersecting lines, representing a unique Lexus decorative expression and Takumi craftsmanship. Decorative ornamentation is finished in Black Metallic paint, Black Geometric Film or the exclusive Satin interior trim on IS 500 F SPORT Performance models. Standard NuLuxe interior trim color options include Black, Glazed Caramel and Rioja Red. For IS 300 F SPORT, IS 350 F SPORT and IS 500 F SPORT models, the available interior colors include Black, Circuit Red and two-tone White/Black trim.

The IS features a standard 8-inch touchscreen for easy access to the controls. An expansive 10.3-inch touchscreen is available on vehicles equipped with navigation or the Mark Levinson® Premium Audio Package. The multimedia system features Apple CarPlay® integration and Android Auto™ compatibility.

The available Mark Levinson® Premium Surround Sound Audio System includes 17-speakers with an amplifier delivering an impressive 1,800 watts. The Mark Levinson system reduces interference, improves output (aided by the addition of two speakers) and improves overall sound quality with EQ tuning. Rear surround speakers are tweeter/mid-range combination Unity speakers. The audio amplifier has enhanced Quantum Logic Surround for playback of compressed sound sources and to provide a 7.1 surround sound listening experience.

Drivetrains and Powertrains

The 2024 IS is available in both rear- and all-wheel drive options, and there are four distinct powertrain options available depending upon the grade.

The rear-wheel drive IS 300 features a 2.0-liter, turbocharged and intercooled inline four-cylinder engine. The 2.0-liter engine features an adaptive transmission control that helps determine the most appropriate gear for each driving situation based on driver input to achieve linear response. Rated to deliver 241 horsepower, the stout four-cylinder also produces a solid 258 lb.-ft. of torque across a flat torque range from 1,650 rpm all the way up to 4,400 rpm. It's not only powerful; it's efficient, too, thanks to a sophisticated Variable Valve Timing intelligent – Wide (VVTi-W) system, which allows the engine to switch between the Otto and Atkinson combustion cycles to maximize efficiency. It comes equipped with an eight-speed Sport Direct Shift (SPDS) automatic transmission. It integrates an advanced G-force Artificial Intelligence (G-AI) system that monitors multiple performance parameters to determine the optimum gear selection.

For added traction in cold-weather climates, the IS 300 is also available with all-wheel drive. The IS 300 AWD is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that delivers 260 horsepower and 236 lb.-ft. of torque to all four wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. The electronically controlled all-wheel drive system is designed to help enhance traction and grip by automatically varying front-to-rear torque distribution. On dry roads, it maintains a 30:70 front-to-rear torque split for maximum performance, but it's capable of sending as much as 50% of the power to the front wheels in certain conditions.

For buyers who crave additional power, there's the IS 350 in either rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that produces 311 horsepower and 280 lb.-ft. of peak torque. The rear-wheel drive model uses the same eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission found in the IS 300 RWD, while the AWD version sends power through a six-speed automatic. If there's any question about the performance-minded nature of each vehicle, look no further than their 0-60 times, as the IS 350 RWD covers the ground in 5.6 seconds while the IS 350 AWD goes from 0-60 mph in 5.7 seconds.

For those passionate customers who want to push the envelope on driving performance and exhilaration, Lexus is proud to offer the IS 500 F SPORT Performance. As the halo model in the IS family, the IS 500 exemplifies the F SPORT Performance brand. Under the unique raised hood lies a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 generating 472 hp and 395-lb.-ft. of torque. An eight-speed Sport Direct Shift automatic transmission channels that power to the rear wheels of this performance sedan and a throaty quad exhaust system with dual stacked tail pipes amplify the sound of this high-output engine.

Lexus Safety System+ 2.5

The 2024 IS comes standard with Lexus Safety System+ 2.5, which brings a suite of key active safety features to the vehicle. The Pre-Collision System (PCS), which includes Frontal Collision Warning (FCW), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Pedestrian Detection and Bicyclist Detection. At intersections, the system has the capability under certain conditions to recognize an oncoming vehicle when performing a left-hand turn, or a pedestrian when performing left and right-hand turns, and is designed to activate typical PCS functions if needed. Additional PCS functions include Emergency Steering Assist (ESA), which is designed to assist steering within the vehicle's lane as cued by the driver.

All-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) can be activated above 30 mph and is designed to perform vehicle-to-vehicle distance controls down to 0 mph and can resume from a stop. DRCC also includes a feature that allows for smooth overtaking of slower vehicles. If traveling behind a vehicle going slower than the preset speed, once the driver engages the turn signal, the system will provide an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes; and, after the driver changes lanes, the vehicle will continue acceleration until it reaches the original preset driving speed.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/ SA) is designed to help notify the driver if it senses an inadvertent lane departure at speeds above 32 miles per hour via steering wheel vibrations or audible alert. It can also take slight corrective measures to help keep the driver within the visibly marked lane. When DRCC is set and engaged, Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to provide slight steering force to help steer to the center of the lane to assist the driver with staying in the lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle. LTA alerts the driver with a visual warning and either an audible alert or steering wheel vibration. In the IS, the lane recognition performance, which makes LTA possible, has been improved with enhanced recognition of line and road edge, lateral G performance and enhanced control and stability after lane change.

Additional Lexus Safety System+ 2.5 features include Intelligent High Beams, which is designed to detect preceding or oncoming vehicles and automatically switch between high beam and low beam headlights. Road Sign Assist (RSA) is designed to acquire certain road sign information using a camera and navigation maps when data is available and displays them on the multi-information display (MID).

2024 IS Line Pricing

Model # Model Name 24MY Starting MSRP* 9502 IS 300 $41,235 9506 IS 300 AWD $43,235 9505 IS 300 F SPORT Design $43,055 9509 IS 300 F SPORT Design AWD $45,095 9512 IS 300 F SPORT $44,305 9514 IS 300 F SPORT AWD $46,345 9504 IS 350 F SPORT Design $44,410 9508 IS 350 F SPORT Design AWD $46,410 9510 IS 350 F SPORT $45,660 9516 IS 350 F SPORT AWD $47,660 9554 IS 500 F SPORT $60,020 9556 IS 500 F SPORT Premium $64,520

*Includes Delivery, Processing and Handling Fee of $1,150

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With six models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, two F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers

