ActiveCampaign acquires Onesend

CHICAGO, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ActiveCampaign , a leading marketing automation platform, has acquired Onesend, a suite of tools empowering franchise, multi-location brands, and reseller agencies. This substantial investment in tools designed to strengthen the operations of these complex and expanding businesses will expedite ActiveCampaign's global growth. It underscores the company's unwavering dedication to its extensive partner network.

Onesend tools included in ActiveCampaign's acquisition are:

OnesendHQ, a platform that enables multi-location and franchise brands to scale their email and SMS messaging.

POSIFiQ By Onesend, an intelligent platform that integrates point of sale systems with ActiveCampaign.

OnesendHQ Portal Companion, which expands ActiveCampaign partner portal capabilities with richer analytics and account management.

ActiveCampaign's integration of the Onesend services will provide superior technology and support for resellers, franchise, and multi-location businesses and help them manage email campaigns, automations, and content across multiple accounts simultaneously. Incorporating the Onesend services into ActiveCampaign's partner portal will provide agencies across the globe with a partner portal that can meet all of their business needs—unifying the best of both tools. With more than 3,000 agency partners and more than 900 app integration partners, ActiveCampaign's partner ecosystem is constantly in a state of growth. This acquisition will only enhance the support and resources available to partners and customers.

"Onesend has been a key partner for us in APAC and among multi-location businesses since they joined our partner program in 2020. Their strong data and analytics capabilities and combined 20+ years of experience in working with multi-location organizations, paired with our customer data and marketing automation capabilities, are unmatched in the market. We look forward to helping more multi-location and franchise companies as well as reseller agencies find growth," said Jason VandeBoom, founder and CEO of ActiveCampaign. "This acquisition addresses dozens of partner portal ideas that have come directly from partners and customers, so we are confident the businesses we work with will see an immediate, positive impact from this partnership."

The entire Onesend team will relocate to Chicago to be closer to the ActiveCampaign product and engineering teams.

"Since building Onesend from the ground up, our suite of tools has naturally evolved into helping resellers, franchises, and multi-location businesses get the most out of ActiveCampaign's powerful platform. Because of our product evolution, officially incorporating Onesend into the ActiveCampaign brand has felt natural, too," said Scott Thomas, co-founder at Onesend. "We are excited to dig in and continue innovating, developing more ways to help businesses grow together."

Onesend customers include major regional brands such as Office Choice, Toyworld, SportsPower, and INTERSPORT.

About ActiveCampaign

ActiveCampaign is the leader in marketing automation, email marketing and CRM for businesses of all sizes and industries. Its powerful automation platform helps organizations in 170 countries grow by scaling and personalizing customer experiences. ActiveCampaign accelerates business growth by providing access to 925+ pre-built automations that combine transactional email and email marketing , marketing automation , ecommerce marketing , and CRM to enable 1:1 experiences that connect across all channels and through the entire customer lifecycle. Over 70% of ActiveCampaign's customers use its 900+ integrations, including Microsoft, Shopify, Square, Facebook, and Salesforce. ActiveCampaign is one of only 17 products with over 10,000 positive customer reviews on G2.com , scoring higher in customer satisfaction than any other solution in Marketing Automation, CRM, and E-Commerce Personalization, and is the Top Rated Email Marketing Software on TrustRadius. Start a free trial at ActiveCampaign.com .

