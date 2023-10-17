Creep It Real this Halloween with 7-Eleven's BOGO Pizza Deal and New MTN DEW PITCH BLACK Slurpee Drink

Something spooktacular is brewing this October with hauntingly good $1 candy deals and out-of-this-world 7Collection merch

IRVING, Texas , Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Halloween is lurking just around the corner and 7-Eleven, Inc. has a few tricks – and treats – to help customers ring in spooky season across 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores.

The world's largest convenience retailer is once again bringing back its fan-favorite treat – and this time for TWO days (no tricks involved!). On October 30 and 31, 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can buy any large pizza and get another large pizza for FREE both in-stores and via 7NOW® Delivery.* Take your spooky self to Eleven this Halloween to indulge in a flavor lineup of cheese, pepperoni and Spicy Meat pizza all day n' night.

For a pairing that's icier and more mysterious than ever, the MTN DEW PITCH BLACK® Slurpee® drink has officially landed on Earth. Indulge in the bold citrus punch flavor of MTN DEW with a blast of dark citrus and a frozen twist, available now for a limited time only at 7-Eleven and Speedway stores. 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can try the flavor for themselves and enjoy $1 small Slurpee drinks** all season long.

"Halloween is a time for imagination, creativity and of course, indulgence – so 7-Eleven is proud to give customers a variety of snacks, sips and spooky styles to fuel all their frightening festivities," said Dennis Phelps, Senior Vice President, Merchandising (Vault & Proprietary Beverages). "This year, we're giving customers a true extraterrestrial experience with the limited time only MTN DEW PITCH BLACK Slurpee – the dark citrus punch flavor is a bold addition to our Slurpee drink lineup."

But what's Halloween without candy? 7-Eleven is introducing new 7-Select™ candy just in time for Halloween including Candy Corn, Monster Cotton Candy, Scary Gummies and more. And from October 25 through the 31st, 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards members can snag standard size REESE'S Peanut Butter Cups, Starburst, Nerds Ropes and more for only $1*** -- both in-store and via 7NOW Delivery.

7CollectionTM, the brand's online merchandise shop, is also revealing some out-of-this-world merchandise as part of its latest drop. Area 7-11™ is here to rocket you into an alternate dimension of awesome – get ready to encounter otherworldly threads unlike you've never seen before with all-new T-shirts, sweatshirts and accessories. And for the most loyal Slurpee fans, there's the one-of-a-kind inflatable Slurpee costume. Those who purchase will receive an exclusive invite to join Slurpee+, Slurpee's close friends group on Instagram, for exclusive content, early access to merch, special discounts and more.

Customers can download the 7-Eleven and Speedway apps from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com or SpeedyRewards.com to become a loyalty member. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play .

