Dalfen Industrial Leases Reno Property to Tellworks Logistics

DALLAS, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dalfen Industrial , one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the U.S., announces a lease agreement with Tellworks Logistics for the newly developed 489,440 square foot industrial facility in Reno, NV. Eric Bennett of CBRE represented Dalfen in the lease negotiations for TRIC Logistics Center .

Tellworks Logistics is a full-service supply chain company whose services are designed to improve efficiency, lower costs and increase inventory and product visibility. They will be servicing the logistics needs of a Fortune 500 company out of this location.

TRIC Logistics Center is located in the TRIC/East Valley submarket of Reno. It is in close proximity to I-80 and within ~20 miles from Union Pacific Intermodal, I-580 and the Reno-Tahoe International Airport .

"Dalfen Industrial is thrilled to provide Tellworks with a strategically located, best-in-class property to service their entire West Coast distribution and fulfillment needs," said Willis Fries , Market Lead in the West region of Dalfen Industrial.

Dalfen Industrial owns, operates and is in the process of developing approximately 8 million square feet of industrial property in the Western United States.

Dalfen Industrial LLC, headquartered in Dallas, is one of the largest privately owned industrial real estate firms in the United States and is a leader in the last-mile property sector. Their investment focus is on strategically located urban infill warehouses and distribution buildings. Dalfen currently owns and operates millions of square feet of premier industrial properties throughout the United States.

