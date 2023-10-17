Democrat State Senate District 35 Candidate Dr. Barbara Sharief Releases Internal Polling Confirming A Commanding Lead Over Challenger

DAVIE, Fla., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Barbara Sharief, a Democrat running for the 35th Florida Senate District, has released the results of two recent internal polls. The first poll, conducted from September 7th to 11th, 2023, surveyed 236 very likely Democrat primary voters. The findings were positive for Dr. Sharief, with over 60% of voters preferring a candidate with experience in County Commission or Mayor roles, such as Dr. Sharief, over a candidate with no experience, like Mr. Jacobs. In a head-to-head matchup, Dr. Sharief garnered 43% of the votes while Mr. Jacobs' only received 3% of the vote. Additionally, only 5% of voters had a positive opinion of Mr. Jacobs, while 44% had a positive opinion of Dr. Sharief.

Dr. Barbara Sharief DNP AAPRN, FNP (PRNewswire)

In a head-to-head matchup, Dr. Sharief received 51% of the votes, while Mr. Jacobs received only 4%.

The second poll, conducted via text from October 2nd to 4th, 2023, surveyed 504 very likely Democrat primary voters and showed even more positive results for Dr. Sharief. In a head-to-head matchup, she received 51% of the votes, while Mr. Jacobs received only 4%. When asked about preferring a candidate with experience versus someone who has never been elected, 66% of voters favored experience, while 16% favored the inexperienced candidate.

Dr. Sharief said, "I have represented this District as a Miramar City Commissioner, County Commissioner, and I was twice elected as Broward County's Mayor. I have worked hard building my successful business and raising my three beautiful daughters while being a public servant and I am excited by the prospect of representing my neighbors in Tallahassee as their next state senator."

Democratic Party officials believe Mr. Jacobs faces an uphill battle given these polling results. Dr. Sharief has been endorsed by prominent Democrat activists and elected officials, positioning her as the front-runner with the experience and determination needed to win the race and advocate for the residents of SD-35. Mr. Jacobs' fundraising efforts face steep hurdles in a costly media market, where campaign expenses are substantial.

Dr. Sharief said, "I am so grateful for the community's support on the campaign trail and from the numerous endorsements I have received. I am committed to serving the 35th District and addressing the economic and housing issues faced by our residents."

Dr. Sharief's endorsements for the Democratic nomination for SD-35:

Current and former elected officials include:

State Senator Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Hon. Brenda Forman, Broward County Clerk of the Courts

Hon. Harold Pryor, Broward County State Attorney

Broward Commissioner Mark Bogen

Broward County Commissioner Robert McKinzie

Broward County Commissioner Hazelle Rogers

Broward County Commissioner Tim Ryan

Mayor Judy Paul, Town of Davie

Mayor Mike Ryan, City of Sunrise

Mayor Joy Cooper, City of Hallandale Beach

Mayor Tamara E. James, City of Dania Beach

Mayor Frank Ortis, City of Pembroke Pines

Vice Mayor Iris Siple, City of Pembroke Pines

Vice Mayor Caryl Hattan, Town of Davie

Deputy Mayor Mark Douglas, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Maxwell Chambers, City of Miramar

Commissioner Denise D. Grant, City of Lauderhill

Commissioner Jacqueline Guzman, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Neil C Kerch, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Lisa Mallozzi, City of Cooper City

Commissioner Joseph Scuotto, City of Sunrise

Commissioner Jay Schwartz, City of Pembroke Pines

Commissioner Elvin Villalobos, City of Tamarac

Commissioner Alanna Mersinger, S. Broward Drainage

Hon. Perry Thurston, Former State Senator

Hon. Jennifer Gottlieb, Fmr BCPS Board Member

Hon. Lori Moseley, Former Mayor, City of Miramar

Hon. Daniel Stermer, Former Mayor City of Weston

Former BCPS Member & Broward Dem. Party President of Council of Club President Hon. Karen Fortman

Union Officials and Political Committees

Broward County AFL-CIO President & Broward Democratic Party Treasurer Hon. Andre "Andy" Madtes

International Longshoremen Local 1526 President Johnnie Walker Dixon

314 Action Fund Elect Scientists

Democratic Party Officers (both past and present)

Broward Democratic Party County Chair Richard Hoye

Fmr. Broward Dem. Party County Chair "Mitch" Ceasar Esq.

Former Florida Dem. State Committeeman Hon. Ken Evans

Florida Dem. State Committeewoman Hon. Grace Carrington

Broward Dem. Party 1st Vice Chair Hon. Margarita Hernandez

Broward Dem. Party Recording Secretary

Hon. Aude M L Sicard

Greater Ft Lauderdale Dem. Club Pres. Percy Johnson

Davie Cooper City Dem. Club Fmr. Pres. Steven Julian

Democratic Club of PP Club President Lourdes Diaz

East Side Dems Secretary Linda Thompson Gonzalez

Community Leaders

Barbara Ortis, Lori Baer, Mitchell Berger, Hope Calhoun, Mario Cartaya, Adolfo Cotilla, Heiko Dobrikow, Dave Eriks,

Dadly Filius, Austin Forman, Bernie Friedman Esq., Natasha Hampton, Bill Laystrom, Georgianna Irby, Willie Jones, Dodie Keith-Lazowick, Patti Lynn, Dennis Mele, Edward Mena, John Milledge, Dorsey Miller, Catherine Minnis, Raymond Molinary, Tyrone Nabbie, George Platt Esq., Corey Shearer, Jodie Siegel Esq., Jim Silvernale, John T, Jean-Pierre Turgot, Scott Weiselberg, Teresa Williams, Esq.

