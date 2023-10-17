Kiddie Academy continues support of Family Promise's Night Without a Bed campaign

National child care franchise raises awareness about family homelessness

ABINGDON, Md., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiddie Academy Educational Child Care , a nationally recognized brand of comprehensive educational child care programs, will mark a third consecutive year participating in Family Promise 's Night Without a Bed campaign, a national social media challenge and fundraising effort aimed to raise awareness about family homelessness.

Kiddie Academy logo (PRNewsfoto/KIDDIE ACADEMY) (PRNewswire)

"We are thrilled to have Kiddie Academy as a partner in the fight against family homelessness," said Family Promise Chief Development Officer Mike Kerkorian. "Their commitment to this cause is inspiring, and we are confident that, together, we can make a real difference in the lives of families in need."

Family homelessness is a pressing issue affecting millions of families across the United States—many families spend their nights without a bed, facing uncertain and unstable living conditions. To highlight this issue, Family Promise will host its national campaign effort on Oct. 21, while Kiddie Academy encourages its franchised locations across the country to spend any evening this year supporting the campaign.

Individuals or Kiddie Academy franchised locations are invited to select a night to sleep somewhere other than their beds—a tent in the backyard, a sleeping bag on the living room floor or any other creative sleeping arrangement—and then arrange and promote a corresponding fundraiser.

In addition to supporting Family Promise's mission to help families achieve sustainable independence, Kiddie Academy hopes that the campaign will facilitate age-appropriate conversations that build compassion and empathy in young participants.

"Night Without a Bed is a powerful event that allows participants to better relate to families experiencing homelessness," said Kerkorian. "By encouraging communities to spend an evening without a bed, we can help to shine a light on this important issue and inspire people to take action."

Kiddie Academy's total contributions to Family Promise are expected to exceed $100,000 by the end of the year. The funds will help support local affiliate locations working with families that are experiencing or at risk of homelessness in communities across the country, in addition to supporting case manager training, advocacy efforts and resource development for affiliates.

To learn more about the campaign, sign up to spend a night without a bed or make a donation, please visit Kiddie Academy's fundraising page . For more information about Kiddie Academy, visit kiddieacademy.com .

About Kiddie Academy®

Since its inception in 1981, the Kiddie Academy system has been recognized as a leading brand in educational child care. The company serves families and their children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old, offering full- and part-time care, before- and after-school care, and summer camp programs, through the Kiddie Academy system. Kiddie Academy's proprietary Life Essentials® Curriculum, supporting programs, methods, activities, and techniques help prepare children for life. The company's philanthropic efforts, including support of national nonprofit Family Promise, take character education lessons learned in the classroom beyond Academy walls. Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC has also received corporate accreditation from the globally recognized Cognia accreditation system, signifying its commitment to quality education and the highest standards in child care. For more information, visit kiddieacademy.com or find Kiddie Academy on Facebook at Facebook.com/KiddieAcademy .

About Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC

Kiddie Academy Domestic Franchising, LLC is based in Maryland. There are currently more than 300 open Academies in the Kiddie Academy system, located in 36 states and the District of Columbia, serving more than 37,000 children. Each franchised location in the Kiddie Academy system is an independently owned and operated business. For more information, visit franchising.kiddieacademy.com .

Media contact: Laura Mansfield, lmansfield@tombras.com

Kiddie Academy encourages its franchisees across the country to support Family Promise's Night Without a Bedcampaign. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KIDDIE ACADEMY