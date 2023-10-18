Fishawack Health becomes Avalere Health, uncovering the potential in every product and the possibilities for every patient

WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fishawack Health announces today that it is unifying under the new name and brand, Avalere Health. Avalere Health is purposefully built to be the leading, global commercialization partner for changemaking healthcare companies looking to maximize the value of their portfolios while connecting patients to life-changing health solutions.

Since its inception in 2001, the company has successfully acquired and integrated 19 best-in-class healthcare agencies and consultancies across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Its diverse expertise spans the entire healthcare ecosystem, with its teams collaborating across the globe to accelerate innovation and maximize impact on human lives.

"We've always been a community of experts. Unifying as one organization, we're able to connect in new and more powerful ways," said Jon Koch, CEO. "Healthcare is fragmented, preventing patients from accessing life-enhancing innovations quickly. We have broken down traditional silos to come together seamlessly, developing solutions that span the product lifecycle and pivot as the market evolves and stakeholder needs change. We operate without boundaries, connecting science and creativity, technology and data, ability and agility, to solve healthcare's most complex challenges."

Avalere Health taps into the collective intelligence of its strategists, scientists, marketers, analysts, and technologists to examine situations from multiple perspectives simultaneously, building unity across the treatment journey to drive sustainable change in clinical settings.

"The ecosystem of stakeholders in health — patients, healthcare professionals, providers, payers, policymakers and investors –– is deeply connected," added Amar Urhekar, Chief Operating Officer. "We understand how all of these stakeholders interact and where their needs diverge and overlap. Together, we ensure everyone understands the relevance of life-changing products and technologies and can navigate the complex science and data, so they can make the healthcare decisions that improve lives."

Working in partnership with its biopharmaceutical, medical technology, wellness and investor clients, Avalere Health's interdisciplinary teams combine deep, data-driven analysis with a rich understanding of healthcare markets to develop forward-thinking solutions to modern healthcare challenges.

"With access to unique registries, fee-for-service data and omnichannel analytics tools, we uncover untapped commercial potential. Whether it's driving early asset investment strategies, assessing how legislative changes will impact coverage and access, or creating relevant experiences that continuously evolve with the audiences' needs, at Avalere Health we unite data and the talent of our connected teams to imagine a healthier world and make it happen," said Gail Flockhart, Chief Commercial Officer.

The name Avalere means strength, vitality and learning. Avalere Health's new identity captures this constant state of living and learning through the awe-inspiring natural phenomenon of starlings flying together in murmuration. This concept of thinking, moving, and acting together manifests throughout the brand, from the new visual identity system to the website, advertising campaign, and brand anthem video.

"The fact that thousands of starlings can move so rapidly and fluidly in unison, changing direction almost as a single organism, inspired us," noted Koch. "We move in response to the environment and each other, with every decision cascading to the whole group. The synchronicity, the collaboration, the connectivity in motion, that's how Avalere Health works."

Unifying as Avalere Health means the acquired brands, Hive and Pollen Health, Dudnyk, 2e, closerlook, StoneArch, Skysis, Fire and Rain, PAI, and PRMA Consulting, have been retired in service of tighter integration across the organization. US-based healthcare policy, market access, and transformation market leader, Avalere—acquired in June 2022—will retain its brand as an integral part of Avalere Health.

Established in 2001, Avalere Health is a purposefully built commercialization partner for the biopharmaceutical, medical technology and wellness industries. Its 1,500+ experts combine their knowledge and expertise across its core disciplines — Consulting; Medical; Policy; Value, Evidence, and Access; Marketing; and Digital Experience Technology — to create the connections that make better health happen.

Avalere Health partners with its clients to navigate the complex and rapidly changing healthcare ecosystem. Together, its experts help clients connect patients with life-changing therapies, realizing the potential of strategies and solutions to accelerate innovation that improves lives. Visit AvalereHealth.com and follow Avalere Health on LinkedIn and Instagram.

