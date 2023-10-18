Reticulate Micro Announces Appointment of New Directors to the Board

PALM BAY, Fla., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reticulate Micro, Inc., whose mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility, announced the appointment of two new directors to its Board. Doug Cole, a proven tech executive and board member, who is a former investment banker and Ian Subel, a finance expert with extensive business knowledge from a career in consulting, will both join the board of directors.

Michael Chermak, Executive Chairman, said, "We are pleased to welcome Doug and Ian as new directors to the Reticulate Micro Board at this critical time for our company. Doug and Ian bring valuable perspectives that will be integral as we continue to execute our strategy."

About Doug Cole

Doug Cole has been nominated to serve as an independent member of our board of directors. From November 2017 to August 2021, Mr. Cole was the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) and led the transition from a lithium exploration and development company to a lithium asset and lithium-ion battery metal recycling company. Mr. Cole has been a Partner with Objective Equity LLC since January 2005, a boutique investment bank focused on the high technology, data analytics and the mining sector, overseeing all ongoing deal activities. From May 2000 to September 2005, Mr. Cole was the Director of Lair of the Bear, The University of California Family Camp located in Pinecrest, California. Since 1977, Mr. Cole has held various executive roles, including Chairman, Executive Vice Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of multiple public corporations. In 1995, Mr. Cole was honored by NEA, a leading venture capital firm, as Chief Executive Officer of the year. Mr. Cole received his bachelor's degree in Social Sciences from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Ian Subel

Ian Subel has been nominated to serve as an independent member of our board of directors. Mr. Subel has been a Managing Director of Fogel Capital Partners, LLC, a corporate finance advisory services firm, since December 2011 and from February 2002 to April 2007, providing consulting services through numerous Family Office and other organizations in amongst others the technology, insurance, consumer products, healthcare, entertainment technology, waste management, and oil and gas sectors. Since October 2016, Mr. Subel has been a Managing Director of Life Models LLC, an insurance advisory services firm. From April 2007 to November 2011, Mr. Subel was the Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer of the LifeFirms Group of Companies, a single-family office, where he oversaw the multiple operating entities owned by the Group. Mr. Subel was a Managing Director at Deloitte Corporate Finance, LLP from February 1998 to February 2002, and became a Partner during his five year tenure at Fisher Hoffman Sithole/Panell Kerr Forester (1992 – 1997). Ian graduated from the University of the Witwatersrand in South Africa with both a Bachelor of Commerce and then a Bachelor of Accounting and holds a CPA and several insurance licenses.

About Reticulate Micro Corp.

Reticulate Micro, Inc. seeks to be a market-leading provider of mission-essential, highly efficient, and ultra-secure video compression and analytics technologies. Our mission is to create and curate communications technology and systems management platforms based on our proprietary VAST™ technology that addresses the issues of limited data transports, deep fakes, and network fragility. Our hardware and software solutions are cloud-connected, coupling our proprietary video encoding algorithms with edge computational density and transport ubiquity, delivering superior video clarity and low latency to support decision-making. Our unique blend of algorithmic compression, data security, and virtualized infrastructure integration delivers immutable, verifiable, and trustworthy video data for military and first responder decision-makers, judicial systems, enterprise infrastructure monitoring and control, and general security solutions.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. In addition, our representatives or we may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including our financial performance and projections, revenue and earnings growth, and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical facts, particularly those that use terminology such as "intends," "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including our limited operating history, our ability to continue as a going concern, our ability to manage rapid growth, the potential loss of our senior officers and directors who we rely upon, our potential inability to maintain, train and build an effective sales and marketing infrastructure, our need for additional financing to accomplish our business strategy, the reception of our technology by the market, our ability to compete effectively in a very competitive environment, our ability to build brand awareness and brand loyalty, potential supply limitations, our potential inability to protect our intellectual property, the possibility that our products become obsolete, risks associated with our use of certain artificial intelligence and machine learning models, and failures, or perceived failures, to comply with privacy, data protection, and information security requirements in the variety of jurisdictions in which we operate or plan to operate.. These and other factors may cause our results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking statements discussed in this press release, and other statements made from time to time by our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement in this release, except in accordance with applicable law.

