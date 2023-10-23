Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2023 Results And Quarterly Cash Dividend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.

The Company also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per common share, its twelfth consecutive quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on December 1, 2023 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 6, 2023.

Highlights

The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company as of and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023. As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures), reflect adjustments for realized and unrealized investment gains and losses, PPP fee accretion (net of the amortization of PPP deferred loan costs and one-time PPP bonuses), gains and losses from the sale of fixed assets, the provision for credit losses, the provision for (recovery of) unfunded loan commitments, and the impact of a fraudulent wire loss incurred in the second quarter of 2022 and a recovery associated with that loss in the first quarter of 2023. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on the Company's tax equivalent net interest margin. All financial information in this press release is unaudited.





For the Three Months Ended September 30,









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































2023



2022



































GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1)





Net income $ 2,473

2,405

$ 5,322

5,994





Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40

0.39

$ 0.85

0.96





Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.58 %

0.56 %



1.40 %

1.58 %





Return on average equity

8.19 %

7.97 %



18.36 %

20.68 %





Noninterest expense to average assets

1.34 %

1.34 %



1.49 %

1.50 %





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.08 %



3.66 %

3.65 %































Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



2,684

$



7,807





Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.63 %







2.06 %































(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.























































































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



































2023



2022



































GAAP

Adjusted (1)



GAAP

Adjusted (1)





Net income $ 7,290

7,663

$ 14,652

17,486





Diluted earnings per share $ 1.17

1.23

$ 2.35

2.81





Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.58 %

0.61 %



1.36 %

1.63 %





Return on average equity

8.08 %

8.49 %



16.66 %

19.89 %





Noninterest expense to average assets

1.42 %

1.43 %



1.58 %

1.53 %





Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.24 %

2.24 %



3.72 %

3.69 %































Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (1) $



8,536

$



20,891





Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA (1)





0.68 %







1.95 %































(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.













As of and for the



As of and for the



As of and for the







3 Months Ended



3 Months Ended



12 Months Ended







September 30,



June 30,



December 31,







2023



2023



2022





























(Dollars in thousands, except share data)

Asset Quality



















Non-performing loans $ 607

$ 610

$ 1,277



Real estate owned $ -

$ -

$ -



Non-performing assets $ 607

$ 610

$ 1,277



Non-performing loans to total loans

0.04 %



0.04 %



0.10 %



Non-performing assets to total assets

0.04 %



0.04 %



0.08 %



Year-to-date net charge-offs $ 66

$ 49

$ 89



Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans

1953.54 %



1962.95 %



990.21 %



Allowance for credit losses to total loans

0.83 %



0.85 %



0.96 %























Other Data



















Cash dividends declared $ 0.160

$ 0.160

$ 0.160



Shares outstanding

6,364,666



6,365,096



6,361,494



Book and tangible book value per share (2) $ 18.78

$ 19.00

$ 18.43



Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (AOCI) per share

(3.28)



(2.78)



(2.83)



Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (1) (2)

22.06

$ 21.78

$ 21.26



Closing market price per common share $ 16.50

$ 16.50

$ 27.75



Closing price to book value ratio

87.86 %



86.84 %



150.53 %



Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

6.94 %



7.04 %



7.33 %



Bank regulatory leverage ratio

9.61 %



9.72 %



9.45 %

























(1) As further detailed in Appendix A and Appendix C to this press release, this is a non-GAAP financial measure









(2) The Company does not have any intangible assets



















Five Quarter Trends





For the Three Months Ended





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





























2023

2022





September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30





GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

GAAP

Net income $ 2,473 $ 2,459 $ 2,358 $ 3,788 $ 5,322

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.40 $ 0.39 $ 0.38 $ 0.61 $ 0.85

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.58 %

0.59 %

0.57 %

0.96 %

1.40 %

Return on average equity

8.19 %

8.13 %

7.89 %

13.15 %

18.36 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.69 %

1.49 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.66 %





























2023

2022





September 30

June 30

March 31

December 31

September 30





Adjusted (1)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (2)

Adjusted (1)

Net income $ 2,405 $ 2,202 $ 3,055 $ 4,309 $ 5,994

Diluted earnings per share $ 0.39 $ 0.35 $ 0.49 $ 0.69 $ 0.96

Return on average assets (ROAA)

0.56 %

0.53 %

0.74 %

1.09 %

1.58 %

Return on average equity

7.97 %

7.28 %

10.22 %

14.96 %

20.68 %

Noninterest expense to average assets

1.34 %

1.47 %

1.47 %

1.68 %

1.50 %

Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

2.08 %

2.09 %

2.55 %

3.22 %

3.65 %

























Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 2,684 $ 2,315 $ 3,537 $ 5,145 $ 7,807

Pre-tax, pre-provision ROAA

0.63 %

0.55 %

0.86 %

1.30 %

2.06 %

























(1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix A to this press release for more information.





(2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See Appendix C to this press release for more information.







Management Commentary

William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented as follows:

"The third quarter of 2023 saw continued pressure on our cost of funds as financial institutions continue to aggressively compete for deposits. We are pleased, however, that our average yield on taxable loans increased 84 bp from 4.60% in the third quarter of 2022 to 5.44% in the third quarter of 2023, with recent average production yields of approximately 8%. However, the average rate paid on interest bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 1.01% to 4.09% over the same period. We continue to experience very low levels of loan charge-offs and our allowance coverage of nonperforming loans was nearly 20 to 1 at September 30, 2023. From an asset quality perspective, our non-performing assets to total assets remained at historical lows of 0.04% at September 30, 2023, with no properties in real estate owned. We continue to remain disciplined on loan quality and pricing, and intend to prioritize the value of maintaining and growing our retail deposit base for the foreseeable future , which has grown over $120 million since September 30, 2022. Finally, we believe that our September 30, 2023 liquidity remains strong with available funding sources well in excess of our level of uninsured deposits.

We continue to work diligently on several projects located across our markets, including the following:

The construction of our Johnson City financial center continues with an expected completion date of mid-2024. This location, which has significant I-26 visibility, will be a major upgrade from our single existing branch in this market, and we believe the opening of this location will aid in our efforts to substantially grow our Johnson City and TriCities deposit market share. We expect to consolidate approximately 8,300 sf of leased space with an annual cost of $170 thousand into this building.

We continue to make repairs and improvements to our newest financial center in West Knoxville . In addition to providing a more visible and strategic geographic location, we also expect to consolidate approximately 8,900 sf of space that we currently lease with an annual cost of $210 thousand into this office once renovations are complete. This building is expected to be operational by October 30, 2023 ."

Net Interest Income

Net interest income decreased $4.9 million, or 38.2%, from $12.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2022 to $8.0 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $170.4 million , or 11.7%, from $1.452 billion to $1.622 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $88.1 million , or 21.4%, from $412.4 million to $324.3 million , due primarily to a $69.8 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $22.0 million increase in noninterest earning assets – primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 1.01% to 4.09%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 97 bp from 4.38% to 5.35%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.66% to 2.08%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

The Company did not recognize any PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the three months ended September 30, 2023 and recognized only an immaterial amount during the three months ended September 30, 2022 . No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of September 30, 2023 .

Net interest income decreased $11.7 million, or 31.6%, from $36.9 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 to $25.3 million for the same period in 2023. The decrease between the periods was primarily the net result of the following factors:

Average interest-earning assets grew $218.5 million , or 15.9%, from $1.375 billion to $1.594 billion , driven primarily by increases in loans.

Average net interest-earning assets declined $71.9 million , or 17.9%, from $402.4 million to $330.5 million , due primarily to a $48.9 million decrease in noninterest bearing deposits and a $26.5 million increase in noninterest earning assets - primarily higher levels of fixed assets discussed below.

The average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities increased 308 bp from 0.63% to 3.71%, while the average rate earned on interest-earning assets increased 102 bp from 4.16% to 5.18%, resulting in a decrease in tax-equivalent net interest margin from 3.72% to 2.24%. The increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities was due to the rising rate environment and competitive funding pressures in our markets, which resulted in customers seeking higher rates on certificates of deposit and other interest-bearing accounts and the Company's cost of wholesale funding rising significantly.

The Company recognized $0 and approximately $0.3 million of PPP loan origination fees, net of the amortization of deferred PPP loan costs, through net interest income during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. No net PPP loan origination fees remain to be recognized as of September 30, 2023 .

Rate Sensitivity

The Company has the following loans and funding subject to repricing of short-term (90 days or less) interest rates:









Federal Short-Term





Prime SOFR Funds FHLB Total Loans $ 200,600 81,900 - - 282,500 Funding $ - - 96,090 102,000 198,090















The Federal Reserve has increased the Federal Funds interest rate by 525 bp since December 31, 2021. Since that time, the Company has experienced the following cumulative impacts on its loan yields and deposit costs:



Cumulative Beta

Loan Yields Deposit Costs Mar 31, 2022 128.0 % 0.0 % Jun 30, 2022 32.0 % 5.3 % Sep 30, 2022 24.7 % 14.3 % Dec 31, 2022 25.4 % 30.6 % Mar 31, 2023 26.1 % 43.8 % Jun 30, 2023 27.8 % 55.0 % Sep 30, 2023 30.7 % 57.5 %







Effective October 1, 2023, the Company entered into a $150 million notional amount pay-fixed swap with a term of 3 years. This swap, in addition to a $3.5 million securities restructuring, should improve the Company's exposure to interest rates in a rising rate environment.

Provision For Credit Losses

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.4) million and $0.9 million was recognized for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

A provision for (recovery of) credit losses of ($0.4) million and $2.0 million was recognized for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The recovery of credit losses recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 was primarily the result of an improvement in projected economic factors (GDP, unemployment and housing prices) and a reduction in the reserve for unfunded commitments, offset by additional provision expense related to loan growth.

The Company continues to experience historically low levels of problem assets and charge-offs. The Company adopted the provisions of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments as of January 1, 2023. The following summarizes the impact of the adoption of ASU 2016-13:





Impact at



Jan 1, 2023 (in millions)









Decrease to allowance for credit losses $ (0.70) Increase to reserve for unfunded commitments

0.70 Net impact to shareholders equity $ -

Noninterest Income

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest income for the periods indicated:



























Three Months Ended September 30









(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change





























Service charges and fees $ 369 369 -









Bank owned life insurance

47 44 3









Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

- (42) 42









Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(50) (171) 121









Gain on sale of loans

7 5 2









Loss on sale of fixed assets

(269) - (269)









Wealth management

158 175 (17)









Swap fees

145 - 145









Limited partnership distributions

- 96 (96)









Other

- 22 (22)































$ 407 498 (91)





















































Nine Months Ended September 30









(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change





























Service charges and fees $ 1,137 1,080 57









Bank owned life insurance

139 131 8









Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

(9) (212) 203









Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities

(781) (1,187) 406









Gain on sale of loans

21 29 (8)









Loss on sale of fixed assets

(200) - (200)









Wealth management

479 544 (65)









Swap fees

365 - 365









Limited partnership distributions

- 469 (469)









Other

37 41 (4)































$ 1,188 895 293









Noninterest income declined to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 from $0.5 million in the same quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily due to a $0.3 loss from the sale of the Company's former headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023. Unrealized losses on equity securities declined from the third quarter of 2022 as a result of an improvement in market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the third quarter of 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. The Bank receives a fee for delivering the swap to a third party, but does not maintain a contractual obligation for the swap other than in the event of a default.

Noninterest income improved to $1.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 from $0.9 million in the same period of 2022. This increase was primarily due to a decline in unrealized losses on equity securities and realized losses on the sale of investment securities available for sale as a result of an improvement in market conditions. The Company also recognized higher levels of swap fees during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 due to increased demand by customers for fixed rate loans. Offsetting these increases was a $0.4 million decrease in distributions from limited partnerships, which tend to have an unpredictable level of distributions, and a $0.3 loss from the sale of the Company's former legacy bank headquarters building in Erwin, TN during the third quarter of 2023.

Noninterest Expense

The following summarizes changes in the Company's noninterest expense for the periods indicated:























Three Months Ended September 30



(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change

















Compensation and employee benefits $ 3,148 3,299 (151)



Occupancy

568 452 116



Furniture and equipment

166 176 (10)



Data processing

536 536 -



FDIC insurance

286 161 125



Office

197 183 14



Advertising

127 115 12



Professional fees

421 405 16



Other noninterest expense

277 310 (33)



















$ 5,726 5,637 89



































Nine Months Ended September 30



(In thousands)

2023 2022 Change

















Compensation and employee benefits $ 9,807 9,416 391



Occupancy

1,740 1,209 531



Furniture and equipment

543 399 144



Data processing

1,597 1,497 100



FDIC insurance

874 491 383



Office

603 523 80



Advertising

392 264 128



Professional fees

1,325 1,072 253



Other noninterest expense

1,021 2,074 (1,053)



















$ 17,902 16,945 957

Noninterest expense increased $0.1 million, or 1.6%, from $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2022 to $5.7 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits decreased $0.2 million, or 4.6%, in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to a decrease in incentive accruals, offset by merit increases and an increase in benefit costs. Occupancy expense increased $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 due to additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center. The Company expects to benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate.

Noninterest expense increased $1.0 million, or 5.6%, from $16.9 million in the first nine months of 2022 to $17.9 million in the same period of 2023. Compensation and employee benefits increased $0.4 million, or 4.2%, in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022 due primarily to merit raises and increases in benefit costs, offset by a reduction in incentive accruals. Occupancy and furniture and equipment expense increased $0.7 million in the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to the same period of 2022, due to lease and furniture expense associated with the Company's new Brentwood financial center, as well as additional expense associated with the Company's new operations center and West Knoxville financial center. The Company should benefit from lower lease expense in future quarters due to the staggered closure schedule of certain leased office space that is being replaced by the facilities currently under construction. FDIC insurance increased $0.4 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the same period of 2022 due to a scheduled 2 bp increase in the assessment rate. Professional fees increased $0.3 million over the same periods as the Company has engaged a national accounting firm for its internal audit function and incurred additional audit expenses in conjunction with a required internal control audit. Other noninterest expense for the first nine months of 2022 included a $0.8 million loss associated with a fraudulent wire loss, offset by a $0.1 million recovery during the first nine months of 2023.

Income Taxes

The effective tax rates of the Company were as follows for the periods indicated

Three Months Ended September 30

Nine Months Ended September 30 2023 2022

2023 2022 20.10 % 22.95 %

18.28 % 22.44 %

The Company's effective tax rate during the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 decreased compared to the same periods in the prior year due to a decline in the Company's effective state tax rate from tax credits on certain loans. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including bank-owned life insurance (BOLI), tax-free loans, and investments in tax-free municipal securities.

Balance Sheet

Total assets increased $121.1 million, or 7.6%, from $1.600 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.721 billion at September 30, 2023. The change was primarily driven by the following factors:

Available for sale investment security balances decreased $13.0 million , or 9.4%, primarily due to principal paydowns and decreases in fair value.

The following summarizes the composition of the Company's available for sale investment securities portfolio (at fair value) as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022:





September 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



Estimated Net

Estimated Net



Fair Unrealized

Fair Unrealized



Value Gain (Loss)

Value Gain (Loss) (in thousands)

























Agency MBS / CMO $ 15,309 (2,798)

17,086 (2,232) Agency multifamily (non-guaranteed)

8,683 (1,182)

10,110 (1,316) Agency student loan (98% guarantee)

12,117 56

9,862 (56) Business Development Companies

3,902 (514)

3,795 (626) Corporate

23,144 (3,340)

24,531 (2,487) Municipal

25,377 (9,119)

26,464 (8,264) Non-agency MBS / CMO

39,179 (11,455)

45,577 (9,514)















$ 127,711 (28,351)

137,425 (24,495)















Non-agency MBS/CMO's have an average credit-enhancement of approximately 37% as of September 30, 2023. Municipal securities are generally rated AA or higher.

The Company does not have any securities classified as held-to-maturity.

Loans receivable increased $118.8 million , or 9.0%, from $1.317 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.436 billion at September 30 , 2023. Increases over that period in residential and other construction, home equity, residential, multi-family, owner and non-owner occupied commercial, and commercial and industrial offset a reduction in consumer and farmland loans.

The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,





2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

(in thousands)













































Residential construction $ 39,824

40,309

47,170

35,774

31,170

Other construction

82,288

73,183

64,009

56,090

50,956

Farmland

8,699

9,381

10,174

11,657

12,524

Home equity

45,839

43,992

40,609

38,108

36,730

Residential

446,215

434,780

437,143

423,646

393,752

Multi-family

112,786

111,988

102,761

92,933

93,730

Owner-occupied commercial

229,879

217,778

205,512

206,873

227,502

Non-owner occupied commercial

317,651

324,883

299,093

297,811

281,027

Commercial & industrial

142,685

134,188

140,022

140,151

134,329

PPP Program

191

884

1,589

2,659

7,461

Consumer

9,572

12,732

13,128

11,181

12,395



























$ 1,435,629

1,404,098

1,361,210

1,316,883

1,281,576



The following summarizes the industry components of the Company's non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans as of September 30, 2023:





Loan

% of Total





Balance

Loans













Retail

70,476

5.0 %

Hotels

60,581

4.3 %

Office $ 34,065

2.4 %

Campground

30,049

2.1 %

Marina

21,677

1.5 %

Medical

23,686

1.7 %

Warehouse

19,776

1.4 %

Mini-storage

19,342

1.4 %

Vacation Rentals

17,772

1.3 %

Car Wash

10,743

0.8 %

Restaurant

5,074

0.4 %

Other

4,410

0.3 %



$ 317,651

22.6 %















Premises and equipment increased $13.4 million , or 40.7%, during the nine months ended September 30, 2023 primarily due to costs incurred for the construction of the new 23,000 sf Johnson City combined financial/corporate center as well as improvement costs on the recently purchased financial center in West Knoxville . As of September 30, 2023 , approximately $12.6 million had been incurred related to the costs of the Johnson City and West Knoxville building projects, with remaining construction costs of approximately $10.0 million .

Total deposits increased $62.3 million , or 4.6%, from $1.346 billion at December 31, 2022 to $1.408 billion at September 30, 2023 . An increase in retail and wholesale time deposits offset decreases in non-interest bearing transaction, NOW and money market and savings accounts. Wholesale time deposits consist primarily of brokered certificates of deposit with a maximum maturity of one year or less. The Company believes that the shift in product mix out of money market and savings accounts and into retail time deposits is primarily a result of the higher interest rates that the Company has offered on retail time deposits.

The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last five quarters:





September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,





2023

2023

2023

2022

2022

(in thousands)













































Non-interest bearing transaction $ 270,299

322,003

293,502

305,210

364,290

NOW and money market

250,920

266,777

314,636

321,028

312,132

Savings

258,110

260,741

293,254

359,613

383,599

Retail time deposits

382,708

355,367

277,408

179,626

89,886

Wholesale time deposits

246,716

212,988

202,608

181,022

137,596



























$ 1,408,753

1,417,876

1,381,408

1,346,499

1,287,503



FHLB borrowings increased $47.0 million from December 31, 2022 and consisted of the following at September 30, 2023 :



Amounts Original Current Maturity

(000's) Term Rate Date









$ 52,000 2 weeks 5.44 % 10/04/23

50,000 3 months 5.58 % 11/30/23

50,000 12 months 5.27 % 03/15/24 $ 152,000

5.43 %













Total equity increased $2.3 million , or 1.9%, from $117.3 million at December 31, 2022 to $119.5 million at September 30 , 2023. The following summarizes the components of the change in total shareholders' equity and tangible book value per share for the nine months ended September 30, 2023 :





Total Tangible





Shareholders' Book Value





Equity Per Share

(In thousands)

















December 31, 2022 $ 117,271 18.43











Net income

7,290 1.17

Dividends paid

(3,054) (0.48)

Stock compensation

922 0.14

Share repurchases

(24) (0.00)

Change in fair value of investments available for sale

(2,883) (0.45)











September 30, 2023 $ 119,522 18.78 * * Sum of the individual components may not equal the total



















The Company's tangible equity to tangible assets ratio declined to 6.94% at September 30, 2023 from 7.33% at December 31, 2022, primarily as the result of a decline in net income and the fair value of investments available for sale combined with continued asset growth and dividends. The Company continues to manage its equity levels through a combination of controlled growth, share repurchases and dividends. The Company and Bank both remain well capitalized at September 30, 2023, with the Bank maintaining a regulatory leverage ratio of 9.61% at September 30, 2023.

Share Repurchases

The Company has an active authorization to repurchase up to $5 million of shares through March, 2024. The Company has not repurchased any shares during 2023 but is currently considering opportunistic purchases as its stock is currently trading below tangible and net book value.

Asset Quality

Non-performing loans to total loans decreased from 0.10% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.08% at December 31, 2022 to 0.04% at September 30, 2023. Other real estate owned balances remained at $0 at both December 31, 2022 and September 30, 2023. Net charge-offs of $66 thousand were recognized during the nine months ended September 30, 2023, compared to $89 thousand during the full year 2022. The allowance for credit losses to total loans declined to 0.83% at September 30, 2023 compared to 0.96% at December 31, 2022, primarily as a result of an improvement in projected economic factors. Coverage of non-performing loans by the allowance for credit losses was nearly 20 to 1 at September 30, 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A and Appendix C, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin (tax equivalent), and adjusted noninterest expense to average assets ratio, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets, and book and tangible book value per share excluding AOCI, which are also non-GAAP financial measures. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The words "expect," "intend," "should," "may," "could," "believe," "suspect," "anticipate," "seek," "plan," "estimate" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but other statements not based on historical fact may also be considered forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that include, without limitation, (i) deterioration in the financial condition of our borrowers, including as a result of persistent inflationary pressures, resulting in significant increases in credit losses and provisions for those losses; (ii) fluctuations or differences in interest rates on loans or deposits from those that we are modeling or anticipating, including as a result of our inability to better match deposit rates with the changes in the short-term rate environment, or that affect the yield curve; (iii) deterioration in the real estate market conditions in our market areas; (iv) the impact of increased competition with other financial institutions, including pricing pressures, and the resulting impact on our results, including as a result of compression to our net interest margin; (v) the deterioration of the economy in our market areas, including the negative impact of inflationary pressures on our customers and their businesses; (vi) the ability to grow and retain low-cost core deposits, including during times when uncertainty exists in the financial services sector; (vii) our ability to meet our liquidity needs without having to liquidate investment securities that we own while those securities are in a unrealized loss position as a result of the rising rate environment; (viii) significant downturns in the business of one or more large customers; (ix) effectiveness of our asset management activities in improving, resolving or liquidating lower quality assets; (x) our inability to maintain the historical, long-term growth rate of our loan portfolio; (xi) risks of expansion into new geographic or product markets; (xii) the possibility of increased compliance and operational costs as a result of increased regulatory oversight; (xiii) our inability to comply with regulatory capital requirements, including those resulting from changes to capital calculation methodologies and required capital maintenance levels; (xiv) the ineffectiveness of our hedging strategies, or the unexpected counterparty failure or failure of the underlying hedges; (xv) changes in state or Federal regulations, policies, or legislation applicable to banks and other financial service providers, including regulatory or legislative developments arising out of current unsettled conditions in the economy; (xvi) changes in capital levels and loan underwriting, credit review or loss reserve policies associated with economic conditions, examination conclusions, or regulatory developments; (xvii) inadequate allowance for credit losses; (xviii) results of regulatory examinations; (xix) the vulnerability of our network and online banking portals, and the systems of parties with whom we contract, to unauthorized access, computer viruses, phishing schemes, spam attacks, human error, natural disasters, power loss and other security breaches; (xx) the possibility of increased corporate or personal tax rates and the resulting reduction in our and our customers' businesses as a result of any such increases; (xxi) approval of the declaration of any dividend by our Board of Directors; (xxii) loss of key personnel; and (xxiii) adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future obligatory litigation, examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions. These risks and uncertainties may cause our actual results or performance to be materially different from any future results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our future operating results depend on a number of factors which were derived utilizing numerous assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".

Mountain Commerce Bank is a state-chartered financial institution headquartered in Knoxville, TN. The Bank traces its history back over a century and serves Middle and East Tennessee through 6 branches located in Brentwood, Erwin, Johnson City, Bearden / Knoxville, West Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on responsive relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, affluent individuals, and those who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Amounts in thousands, except share data)























Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30,



September 30,





2023 2022



2023 2022 Interest income















Loans $ 19,015 13,957

$ 52,936 37,307

Investment securities - taxable

1,274 1,090



3,886 3,159

Investment securities - tax exempt

39 94



117 294

Dividends and other

1,059 440



3,398 767





21,387 15,581



60,337 41,527 Interest expense















Savings

1,760 506



4,902 1,004

Interest bearing transaction accounts

2,487 821



7,512 1,273

Time certificates of deposit of $250,000 or more

4,351 474



10,825 682

Other time deposits

2,615 135



5,617 252

Total deposits

11,213 1,936



28,856 3,211

Senior debt

405 141



1,042 344

Subordinated debt

163 164



493 493

FHLB & FRB advances

1,603 394



4,696 538





13,384 2,635



35,087 4,586

















Net interest income

8,003 12,946



25,250 36,941

















Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(411) 900



(385) 2,000

















Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses

8,414 12,046



25,635 34,941

















Noninterest income















Service charges and fees

369 369



1,137 1,080

Bank owned life insurance

47 44



139 131

Realized gain (loss) on sale of investment securities available for sale

- (42)



(9) (212)

Unrealized loss on equity securities

(50) (171)



(781) (1,187)

Gain on sale of loans

7 5



21 29

Loss on sale of fixed assets

(269) -



(200) -

Wealth management

158 175



479 544

Swap fees

145 -



365 -

Limited partnership distributions

- 96



- 469

Other

- 22



37 41





407 498



1,188 895 Noninterest expense















Compensation and employee benefits

3,148 3,299



9,807 9,416

Occupancy

568 452



1,740 1,209

Furniture and equipment

166 176



543 399

Data processing

536 536



1,597 1,497

FDIC insurance

286 161



874 491

Office

197 183



603 523

Advertising

127 115



392 264

Professional fees

421 405



1,325 1,072

Other noninterest expense

277 310



1,021 2,074





5,726 5,637



17,902 16,945

















Income before income taxes

3,095 6,907



8,921 18,891

















Income taxes

622 1,585



1,631 4,239

















Net income $ 2,473 5,322

$ 7,290 14,652

















Earnings per common share:















Basic $ 0.40 0.86

$ 1.17 2.36

Diluted $ 0.40 0.85

$ 1.17 2.35

















Weighted average common shares outstanding:















Basic

6,240,403 6,209,436



6,231,237 6,200,883

Diluted

6,243,630 6,235,634



6,240,119 6,230,103



















Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Amounts in thousands)

























September 30,



June 30,



December 31,





2023



2023



2022 Assets



































Cash and due from banks $ 18,586

$ 16,753

$ 13,824 Interest-earning deposits in other banks

59,928



86,361



64,816

Cash and cash equivalents

78,514



103,114



78,640



















Investments available for sale

127,711



134,089



137,425 Equity securities

1,742



5,046



5,750 Premises and equipment held for sale

3,812



4,260



4,260



















Loans receivable

1,435,629



1,404,098



1,316,883 Allowance for credit losses

(11,858)



(11,974)



(12,645)

Net loans receivable

1,423,771



1,392,124



1,304,238



















Premises and equipment, net

46,323



41,440



32,932 Accrued interest receivable

5,318



4,790



4,514 Bank owned life insurance

9,915



9,867



9,776 Restricted stock

8,170



9,525



7,143 Deferred tax assets, net

10,835



9,794



10,271 Other assets

5,001



4,643



5,111



















Total assets $ 1,721,112

$ 1,718,692

$ 1,600,060



















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity



































Noninterest-bearing $ 270,299

$ 322,003

$ 305,210 Interest-bearing

891,738



882,885



860,267 Wholesale

246,716



212,988



181,022

Total deposits

1,408,753



1,417,876



1,346,499



















FHLB borrowings

152,000



140,000



105,000 Senior debt, net

20,000



20,000



9,998 Subordinated debt, net

9,903



9,893



9,866 Accrued interest payable

1,699



1,279



885 Post-employment liabilities

3,442



3,467



3,519 Other liabilities

5,793



5,235



7,022



















Total liabilities

1,601,590



1,597,750



1,482,789



















Total shareholders' equity

119,522



120,942



117,271



















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,721,112

$ 1,718,692

$ 1,600,060





















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















2023 2022

2023 2022

Adjusted Net Income













Net income (GAAP) $ 2,473 5,322 $ 7,290 14,652

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

- 42

9 212

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

50 171

781 1,187

Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (39)

- (285)

(Gain) Loss on sale of fixed assets

269 -

200 -

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(411) 900

(385) 2,000

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 86

- 148

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

- (250)

(100) 575

Tax effect of adjustments

24 (238)

(132) (1,003)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,405 5,994 $ 7,663 17,486

















Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share













Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.40 0.85 $ 1.17 2.35

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

- 0.01

0.00 0.03

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 0.03

0.13 0.19

Accretion of PPP fees, net

- (0.01)

- (0.05)

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.04 -

0.03 -

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(0.07) 0.14

(0.06) 0.32

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- 0.01

- 0.02

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

- (0.04)

(0.02) 0.09

Tax effect of adjustments

0.00 (0.04)

(0.02) (0.16)

Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.39 0.96 $ 1.23 2.81

















Adjusted Return on Average Assets













Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.58 % 1.40 %

0.58 % 1.36 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.01 %

0.00 % 0.02 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.01 % 0.05 %

0.06 % 0.11 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 %

0.00 % -0.03 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.06 % 0.00 %

0.02 % 0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.10 % 0.24 %

-0.03 % 0.19 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.02 %

0.00 % 0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % -0.07 %

-0.01 % 0.05 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.01 % -0.06 %

-0.01 % -0.09 %

Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.56 % 1.58 %

0.61 % 1.63 %

















Adjusted Return on Average Equity













Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.19 % 18.36 %

8.08 % 16.66 %

Realized (gain) loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.14 %

0.01 % 0.24 %

Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.17 % 0.59 %

0.87 % 1.35 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.13 %

0.00 % -0.32 %

(Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.89 % 0.00 %

0.22 % 0.00 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-1.36 % 3.11 %

-0.43 % 2.27 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.30 %

0.00 % 0.17 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % -0.86 %

-0.11 % 0.65 %

Tax effect of adjustments

0.08 % -0.82 %

-0.15 % -1.14 %

Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

7.97 % 20.68 %

8.49 % 19.89 %



















Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued





















Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended





September 30

September 30





(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)





















2023 2022

2023 2022

Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets













Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.34 % 1.49 %

1.42 % 1.58 %

Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % -0.01 %

0.00 % -0.01 %

Fraudulent wire loss (recovery)

0.00 % 0.02 %

0.01 % -0.04 %

Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.34 % 1.50 %

1.43 % 1.53 %

















Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent) (1)













Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.08 % 3.66 %

2.24 % 3.72 %

Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % -0.01 %

0.00 % -0.03 %

Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.08 % 3.65 %

2.24 % 3.69 %

















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Earnings













Net income (GAAP) $ 2,473 5,322 $ 7,290 14,652

Income taxes

622 1,585

1,631 4,239

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

(411) 900

(385) 2,000

Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,684 7,807 $ 8,536 20,891

















Pre-tax, Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)













Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.58 % 1.40 % $ 0.58 % 1.36 %

Income taxes

0.15 % 0.42 %

0.13 % 0.39 %

Provision for (recovery of) credit losses

-0.10 % 0.24 %

-0.03 % 0.19 %

Pre-tax, pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP)

0.63 % 2.06 % $ 0.68 % 1.95 %

















Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI













Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 18.78 18.03







Impact of AOCI per share

3.28 2.92







Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 22.06 20.95























































(1) See Appendix B to this press release for more information on tax equivalent net interest margin























Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis























































For the Three Months Ended September 30,







2023



2022







Average







Average











Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /







Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:





















Loans - taxable, including loans held for sale $ 1,386,818 19,015 5.44 %

$ 1,204,543 13,957 4.60 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)

28,935 492 6.75 %



24,254 413 6.75 %



Investments - taxable

131,461 1,274 3.84 %



133,724 1,090 3.23 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,301 49 3.69 %



12,683 119 3.72 %



Interest earning deposits

60,571 720 4.72 %



69,177 293 1.68 %



Other investments, at cost

8,982 339 14.97 %



7,298 147 7.99 %



Total interest-earning assets

1,622,068 21,889 5.35 %



1,451,679 16,018 4.38 %



Noninterest earning assets

88,162







66,185







Total assets $ 1,710,230





$ 1,517,864

`

























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 65,837 607 3.66 %

$ 89,011 226 1.01 %



Savings accounts

259,887 1,760 2.69 %



381,533 506 0.53 %



Money market accounts

186,249 1,880 4.00 %



196,702 595 1.20 %



Retail time deposits

371,000 3,994 4.27 %



84,903 166 0.78 %



Wholesale time deposits

236,112 2,972 4.99 %



163,861 443 1.07 %



Total interest bearing deposits

1,119,085 11,213 3.98 %



916,010 1,936 0.84 %



























Senior debt

20,000 405 8.03 %



10,250 141 5.46 %



Subordinated debt

9,898 163 6.53 %



9,851 164 6.60 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

148,739 1,603 4.28 %



103,152 394 1.52 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,297,722 13,384 4.09 %



1,039,263 2,635 1.01 %



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

280,651







350,448







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

11,137







12,224







Total liabilities

1,589,510







1,401,935































Total shareholders' equity

120,720







115,929







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,710,230





$ 1,517,864































Tax-equivalent net interest income



8,505







13,383





























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 324,346





$ 412,416































Average interest-earning assets to interest-





















bearing liabilities

125 %







140 %































Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.26 %







3.37 %































Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.08 %







3.66 %































(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate





(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate







(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities





(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average



interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total

















interest-earning assets



































Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis























































For the Nine Months Ended September 30,







2023



2022







Average







Average











Outstanding

Yield /



Outstanding

Yield /







Balance Interest Rate



Balance Interest Rate







(Dollars in thousands)

Interest-earning Assets:





















Loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,340,148 52,936 5.28 %

$ 1,126,386 37,307 4.43 %



Loans - tax exempt (2)

27,425 1,384 6.75 %



24,432 1,233 6.75 %



Investments - taxable

135,649 3,886 3.83 %



138,225 3,159 3.06 %



Investments - tax exempt (1)

5,380 148 3.68 %



14,287 372 3.48 %



Interest earning deposits

74,264 2,650 4.77 %



65,112 404 0.83 %



Other investments, at cost

11,077 749 9.04 %



7,034 363 6.90 %



Total interest-earning assets

1,593,943 61,753 5.18 %



1,375,476 42,838 4.16 %



Noninterest earning assets

82,531







56,058







Total assets $ 1,676,474





$ 1,431,534





























Interest-bearing liabilities:





















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 88,179 2,351 3.56 %

$ 72,698 317 0.58 %



Savings accounts

289,039 4,902 2.27 %



372,898 1,004 0.36 %



Money market accounts

193,337 5,160 3.57 %



184,901 957 0.69 %



Retail time deposits

303,640 8,984 3.96 %



78,589 326 0.55 %



Wholesale time deposits

212,432 7,459 4.69 %



148,706 607 0.55 %



Total interest bearing deposits

1,086,627 28,856 3.55 %



857,792 3,211 0.50 %



























Senior debt

17,000 1,042 8.20 %



11,000 344 4.18 %



Subordinated debt

9,885 493 6.67 %



9,841 493 6.70 %



Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances

149,908 4,696 4.19 %



94,469 538 0.76 %



Total interest-bearing liabilities

1,263,420 35,087 3.71 %



973,102 4,586 0.63 %



























Noninterest-bearing deposits

281,830







330,732







Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

10,902







10,462







Total liabilities

1,556,152







1,314,296































Total shareholders' equity

120,322







117,238







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,676,474





$ 1,431,534































Tax-equivalent net interest income



26,666







38,252





























Net interest-earning assets (3) $ 330,523





$ 402,374































Average interest-earning assets to interest-





















bearing liabilities

126 %







141 %































Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (4)

1.47 %







3.53 %































Tax equivalent net interest margin (5)

2.24 %







3.72 %































(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated assuming a 21% federal tax rate











(2) Tax exempt loans reflect the tax equivalent yield of a 5% state tax credit assuming a 26% federal and state tax rate







(3) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities







(4) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average







interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.











(5) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total







interest-earning assets



































Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures























Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted Net Income







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,459 2,358 3,788 Realized loss on sale of investment securities

(1) 10 399 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

214 516 (68) Accretion of PPP fees, net

- - (13) (Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

- (69) - Provision for credit losses

(561) 587 210 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- - 177 Fraudulent wire recovery

- (100) - Tax effect of adjustments

91 (247) (184) Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) $ 2,202 3,055 4,309









Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share







Diluted earnings per share (GAAP) $ 0.39 0.38 0.61 Realized loss on sale of investment securities

(0.00) 0.00 0.06 Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.03 0.08 (0.01) Accretion of PPP fees, net

- - (0.00) (Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

- (0.01) - Provision for credit losses

(0.09) 0.09 0.03 Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

- - 0.03 Fraudulent wire recovery

- (0.02) - Tax effect of adjustments

0.01 (0.04) (0.03) Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP) $ 0.35 0.49 0.69









Adjusted Return on Average Assets







Return on average assets (GAAP)

0.59 % 0.57 % 0.96 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.10 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.05 % 0.13 % -0.02 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % (Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

-0.13 % 0.14 % 0.05 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 % -0.02 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.02 % -0.06 % -0.05 % Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)

0.53 % 0.74 % 1.09 %









Adjusted Return on Average Equity







Return on average equity (GAAP)

8.13 % 7.89 % 13.15 % Realized loss on sale of investment securities

0.00 % 0.03 % 1.39 % Unrealized (gain) loss on equity securities

0.71 % 1.73 % -0.24 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.05 % (Gain)/Loss on sale of fixed assets

0.00 % -0.23 % 0.00 % Provision for credit losses

-1.86 % 1.96 % 0.73 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.61 % Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 % -0.33 % 0.00 % Tax effect of adjustments

0.30 % -0.83 % -0.64 % Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)

7.28 % 10.22 % 14.96 %











Appendix C - Reconciliation of Prior Period Non-GAAP Financial Measures, Continued

































Three Months Ended



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)













June 30, 2023 March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Adjusted Noninterest Expense to Average Assets







Noninterest expense to average assets (GAAP)

1.47 % 1.47 % 1.69 % Provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments

0.00 % 0.00 % -0.01 % Fraudulent wire recovery

0.00 % 0.01 % 0.00 % Adjusted noninterest expense to average assets (Non-GAAP)

1.47 % 1.47 % 1.68 %









Adjusted Net Interest Margin (tax-equivalent)







Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (GAAP)

2.09 % 2.55 % 3.15 % Accretion of PPP fees, net

0.00 % 0.00 % 0.00 % Adjusted net interest margin (tax-equivalent) (Non-GAAP)

2.09 % 2.55 % 3.15 %









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Earnings







Net income (GAAP) $ 2,459 2,358 3,788 Income taxes

417 592 1,147 Provision for credit losses

(561) 587 210 Pre-tax Pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 2,315 3,537 5,145









Pre-tax Pre-Provision Return on Average Assets (ROAA)







Return on average assets (GAAP) $ 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.96 % Income taxes

0.10 % 0.14 % 0.29 % Provision for credit losses

-0.13 % 0.14 % 0.05 % Pre-tax Pre-provision return on average assets (non-GAAP) $ 0.55 % 0.86 % 1.30 %









Book and Tangible Book Value Per Share, excluding AOCI







Book and tangible book value per share (GAAP) $ 19.00 18.95 18.43 Impact of AOCI per share

2.78 2.57 2.83 Book and tangible book value per share, excluding AOCI (non-GAAP) $ 21.78 21.52 21.26











