Somerset Steps Up Once Again

With the 1st generic launch & CGT exclusivity for Calcium Gluconate 100mg/mL 50mL Vial

Also available in 100mL Vial

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Somerset Pharma, LLC, a leading US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in sterile injectables and ophthalmic products, announces the introduction of Calcium Gluconate 100mg/mL in two sizes, 50mL and 100mL.

The company is the first to launch generic Calcium Gluconate 100mg/mL in 50mL vials. This product approval also received the FDA's Competitive Generic Therapy (CGT) designation with 180-day exclusivity.

Calcium Gluconate is an essential medicine used in the treatment of acute symptomatic hypocalcemia in pediatric and adult patients.

"We take our role as a partner to healthcare professionals very seriously, and one of the ways in which we can contribute to their efforts is by constantly enhancing and evolving our product portfolio to cater to patient needs," said Dr. Veerappan Subramanian, Chairman & CEO at Somerset Pharma, LLC. "We are delighted to be able to contribute once again to this effort, with the launch of Calcium Gluconate Injection, which is also Somerset's first large volume injectable offering."

About Somerset Pharma, LLC

Somerset Pharma, LLC is a US-based pharmaceutical company specializing in sterile generic and specialized injectables, as well as ophthalmic products. Since its inception in 2013, Somerset has risen as a prominent player in the retail and hospital sectors in the US.

Backed by robust research and innovation capabilities and driven by a team of experienced professionals, the company is actively building a diversified portfolio of generic and specialty pharmaceuticals across various delivery systems. Somerset is committed to delivering value to healthcare professionals, the medical community, and most importantly, addressing the unmet needs of patients.

