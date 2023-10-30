How to get passports for the whole family

WASHINGTON, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Before booking an international excursion with your family, it's important to understand how and when to get a passport for every traveler. Know the requirements and timeframe to get valid U.S. passports in time for your trip.

Be aware that processing times change throughout the year. As of October 2023, it can take as long as 11 weeks to receive your passport with routine processing. Use this guide to plan ahead and make sure everyone has a valid U.S. passport before making travel arrangements.

Understand the requirements for all U.S. passports:

Bring these documents to apply for a new passport:

Form DS-11 A completed Application

Original proof of citizenship

An acceptable photo ID

A photocopy of both your citizenship document and photo ID

Passport photo

Proof of paid passport fee

Know the requirements for minors who under 18 years of age:

Children under 16 : All children under age 16 must apply for a passport in person with two parents or guardians using Form DS-11. Passports for children under age 16 are only valid for 5 years. All children under age 16 must apply for a passport in person with two parents or guardians using Form DS-11. Passports for children under age 16 are only valid for 5 years.

Applicants age 16 and 17 : A different U.S. passport is required for family members over the age of 16 and younger than 18. These passports are valid for 10 years. A different U.S. passport is required for family members over the age of 16 and younger than 18. These passports are valid for 10 years.

Need to renew your passport?

If you already have a passport, you may need to renew it . You can also update information on your passport or report it lost or stolen.

Before traveling with your family abroad, visit travel.state.gov to be sure that everyone meets the passport requirements .

Learn more about U.S. passports and what your family may need to travel abroad at USA.gov .

