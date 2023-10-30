J&T Express makes HKEX debut, a milestone in its journey towards becoming a global logistics leader

HONG KONG, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- J&T Global Express Limited ('J&T Express' or 'J&T' or 'the company'), a global logistics service provider, officially listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "1519". The Public Offer Price was HK$ 12.00 per Offer Share, with net proceeds from the Global Offering amounting to HK$ 3.528 billion (Over-Allotment Option not yet exercised). This listing in Hong Kong marks a significant step forward in J&T Express's journey towards becoming a global leader in logistics.

J&T Express’s listing ceremony at the HKEX (PRNewswire)

J&T Express plans to use the funds raised from the IPO to expand its logistics network, improve existing infrastructure, and strengthen the company's sorting and warehouse capabilities in Southeast Asia and other markets. J&T Express will also utilize the funds to expand into new markets and diversify its service offerings as well as for research and development and technology innovations, as it seeks to deliver faster and more convenient logistics services to consumers globally.

Founded in Indonesia in 2015, J&T Express expanded rapidly into six other Southeast Asian countries before entering the Chinese market in 2020. According to Frost & Sullivan, J&T Express was the number one express delivery operator in Southeast Asia by parcel volume in 2022, and among the leading operators in China by market share. Leveraging the strong growth of its business in China and Southeast Asia, the company further expanded its reach into five countries in Latin America, Middle East and North Africa in 2022. At present, J&T's express delivery operations span 13 countries.

At the listing ceremony, frontline staff from J&T Express's 13 markets – including couriers, dispatch operators and call centre representatives – jointly witnessed a gong striking moment and company's listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Mr. Charles Hou, Vice President of J&T Express, said: "Since our founding in 2015, J&T has rapidly expanded and continuously enhanced our services. Our listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange today marks a significant milestone in the company's development. We would like to thank the J&T Express family for their hard work and dedication, our partners for their longstanding support, and our customers for their trust in us. We cherish our roots and remain committed to seamlessly connecting the world through our customer-centric approach and dedication to efficiency."

Mr. Dylan Tey, Chief Financial Officer of J&T Express, said: "Hong Kong is a leading international financial centre, and host to Asia's most dynamic capital market. We take immense pride in listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, which gathers issuers and investors from around the world. We will continue to work closely with our partners to lead the transformation of the global logistics industry. This will not only allow us to provide enhanced express delivery services to a broader clientele across more markets, but also create greater value for our investors."

(PRNewsfoto/J&T Express) (PRNewswire)

About J&T Express

J&T Express is a global logistics service provider with leading express delivery businesses in Southeast Asia and China, the largest and fastest-growing market in the world. Founded in 2015, J&T Express' network spans thirteen countries, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Singapore, China, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Mexico, Brazil and Egypt. Adhering to its "customer-oriented and efficiency-based" mission, J&T Express is committed to providing customers with integrated logistics solutions through intelligent infrastructure and digital logistics network, as part of its global strategy to connect the world with greater efficiency and bring logistical benefits to all.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE JT Express