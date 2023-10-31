The American College of Financial Services Announces Knowledge Hub+, a Just-in-Time Learning and CE Platform

The offering will launch this January with applied insights from 30+ academics, innovators, and experts in specialized areas of financial services

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Financial Services announces Knowledge Hub+, a new learning platform that curates insights from sought-after academics, industry innovators, financial planning experts, and practice management leaders into one dynamic experience. Knowledge Hub+ will launch with over 50 hours of combined CFP® and College continuing education (CE), with 10 hours of new growth-focused content planned quarterly.

Launching in January, The College will first exclusively introduce Knowledge Hub+ to over 27,000 designees participating in The College's Professional Recertification Program (PRP), followed by a public launch of the new learning platform later in 2024. The College's vast community will benefit from a robust library of CFP Board and College approved CE provided by in-demand subject matter experts, including Michael Finke, PhD, CFP®, Wade Pfau, PhD, CFA, RICP®, Ed Slott, CPA, Steve Parrish, JD, RICP®, CLU®, ChFC®, AEP®, Jamie Hopkins, Esq., LLM, CFP®, ChFC®, CLU®, RICP®, Kelly Waltrich, Tyrone V. Ross, Jr., and more.

"The College has conducted several studies to determine the knowledge formats financial advisors and agents prefer most. In a fast-paced marketplace, where expertise is the unique value that professionals bring to client conversations, they often need to know … now," said Jared Trexler, Senior Vice President, Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer of The American College of Financial Services. "We are excited to deliver another avenue for lifelong learning."

"Having the ability to immediately provide education that is critical to professionals is a game changer," said Chet Bennetts, CFP®, CHFC®, CLU®, RICP®, CLF®, Assistant Professor, Financial Planning and ChFC® and CFP® Certification Education Program Director at The American College of Financial Services. "We are able to bring cutting-edge knowledge around topics like AI to professionals in real-time, as they most need it."

Knowledge Hub+ provides learning to accelerate practice advancements in nine areas, including:

Financial Planning

Retirement Planning

Wealth Management

Insurance and Risk Management

Advanced Planning

Philanthropic Planning

Practice Management

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Ethics in Financial Services

"The ability to partner with The American College of Financial Services and provide actionable and timely insights is an exciting journey," said Jeff Levine, CPA, PFS, CFP®, RICP®, ChFC®, CWS, AIF, BFA™, Chief Planning Officer of Buckingham Strategic Wealth. "Knowledge Hub+ will allow me to bring critical tax-related learning to professionals, aiding them and thus impacting their clients."

The platform for applied knowledge will launch with the following industry experts.

The American College of Financial Services Academics:

Chet R. Bennetts , CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® , RICP ® , CLF ®

David Blanchett , PhD, MSFS, CFA, CLU ® , ChFC ® , CFP ®

Chia-Li Chien , PhD, CFP ® , PMP ® , CPBC

Sophia Duffy , JD, CPA, AEP ®

Azish Filabi, JD, MA

Michael Finke , PhD, CFP ®

Timi Joy Jorgensen , PhD

Jennifer Lehman , PhD, JD, CFP ® , CAP ®

Eric Ludwig , PhD, CFP ®

Joellen Meckley , JD, MHS, ChSNC ®

Steve Parrish , JD, RICP ® , CLU ® , ChFC ® , AEP ®

Ed Slott , CPA

Industry Innovators, Experts, and Practice Management Leaders:

Dave Alison , CFP ® , EA, BPC – C2P Enterprises

Denise Appleby – Appleby Retirement Consulting

Ian Berger , JD – Ed Slott and Company, LLC

Sarah Brenner , JD – Ed Slott and Company, LLC

Adam Holt , CFP ® , ChFC ® - Asset-Map

Jamie Hopkins, Esq. , LLM, CFP ® , ChFC ® , CLU ® , RICP ® - Bryn Mawr Trust, Income Lab, and FinServ Foundation

Andy Ives , CFP ® , AIF ® - Ed Slott and Company, LLC

Jeff Levine , CPA, PFS, CFP ® , RICP ® , ChFC ® , CWS, AIF, BFA ™ - Buckingham Strategic Wealth

Rick McClanahan - National Association of Certified Financial Fiduciaries, LLC

Alex Murguia , PhD – RISA

Wade Pfau , PhD, CFA, RICP ® - RISA

Tina Powell - Intention.ly

Meghan Richter - Intention.ly

Tyrone V. Ross, Jr. - 401 Financial

Heather Schreiber , RICP ® , NSSA ® - HLS Retirement Consulting

Matt Seitz – C2P Enterprises

Jason L. Smith , CEP ® , BPC – C2P Enterprises

Deirdre Van Nest - Crazy Good Talks

Kelly Waltrich - Intention.ly

Additionally, Knowledge Hub+ will provide automated reporting to the CFP Board and The College's records, making it easier for alums and CFP® certificants to fulfill the thirty-hour continuing education requirement every two years without administrative headaches.

