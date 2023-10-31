Ausom Unveils Gallop: Embracing the Super Power from a Dual-Motor Off-Road Electric Scooter

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ausom, a dedicated manufacturer and innovator of high-end off-road electric scooters, has just unveiled another flagship model, the Gallop, with dual motors, in the US market.

"We understand that thrill-seekers demand nothing less than the best." With this idea in mind, Ausom insists on creating high-performance mobility that brings more power and excitement to adventurers. After the launch of the Leopard in July, Ausom is now introducing Gallop, an even more powerful off-road beast.

Powered by two 1200W motors, the Ausom Gallop catapults you to a top speed of 41mph and conquers a 35% incline. Its 23.2Ah battery capacity effortlessly propels you on a 55-mile journey, while the dual charging ports ensure you're back on the road in no time. By using 2 chargers simultaneously, it can be fully charged in just 6 hours. Brace yourself for an exhilarating and enduring adventure that leaves you breathless and stunned.

This beast features an SUV-inspired design, enhanced by two robust off-road tires with a 10-inch diameter and 3.15-inch width. These meticulously engineered tires are hard-wearing, impact-resistant, and fearless in challenging terrain.

Its rough double-sided swingarms deliver outstanding shock absorption, ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride even in rugged landscapes like no other.

Moreover, it's built with an advanced braking system that comprises an e-brake and hydraulic disc brakes for increased precision, endurance and safety. The omnidirectional lighting system consists of 10 bright lights to guide you day and night.

The Gallop is now available on Ausom's official website, Amazon, and Geekbuying. From 31st October, Ausom will be offering adventurers a special offer for the new launch. Order from the website or its partner platforms, and you can enjoy fast delivery, 14-day hassle-free returns and professional after-sales service. Grab a Gallop and embark on an adrenaline-pumping journey.

About Ausom

The name "Ausom" is inspired by "Awesome", embodying the essence of creating nothing ordinary but awesome. Ausom was created by a group of adventurers and experts, and driven by their passion for exploration, igniting the spirit of adventure in everyone who experiences its off-road electric scooters. Anchored by three fundamental principles – product quality, eco-friendliness, and higher performance – Ausom forges ahead, proudly bringing a new wave of adventure to the middle high-end off-road electric scooter market.

For more information, visit Ausomstore.com .

