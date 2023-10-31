Optimity partners with movr to enhance platform services with MSK assessments and personalized movement training for three million members

Optimity is integrating movr's movement assessments and personalized exercise prescriptions into its micro-learning app that helps millions of members to live healthier, wealthier, and longer

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The movement health company movr ( www.movewithmovr.com ) announced today a new partnership with Optimity ( www.myoptimity.com ), a behavioral science and rewards app that helps millions of members to live healthier, wealthier, and longer. Optimity is a leader in improving consumer health, wellness, and ultimately longevity by increasing engagement and consumer insights via its digital platform. The new partnership with movr expands Optimity's service offering for life insurance, group benefits (GB), and Long-Term Care (LTC) policyholders.

"Physical activity is the single biggest driver of longer health spans for North Americans and falls for seniors are the leading cause for an increased mortality risk," said Jane J Wang, CEO of Optimity. "Our enhancements with movr allow us to deliver personalized programs for MSK and stability assessments to millions of people, with the goal of prevention and improved life outcomes. It was a no-brainer."

This partnership benefits all members on the Optimity apps (iOS and Android) and is scheduled to be rolled out to about three million members across North America to improve their movement health. According to the World Health Organization, musculoskeletal (MSK) conditions are the leading contributor to disability worldwide, with lower back pain being the single leading cause of disability in 160 countries. MSK conditions impact 1.71 billion people and significantly limit mobility and dexterity, leading to early retirement from work, lower levels of wellbeing, and reduced ability to participate in society.

Movement is one of the keys to mitigate the harmful effects of MSK conditions by training balance, strength, and mobility. The integration with movr introduces increased functionality to the award-winning Optimity app. This addition includes new movements and personalization to further help consumers on their journey toward healthier living, oftentimes as an added benefit provided by their insurance company.

Optimity's industry-leading platform and accompanying consumer-facing mobile app engage consumers as they seek to improve their health and wellbeing. Millions of consumers benefit from Optimity's interactive assessments, learnings, and health-monitoring. Optimity members engage with the app more than 40 times each week, track daily steps, and participate in hundreds of thousands of learning experiences monthly. The increased functionality from Optimity's collaboration with movr is designed to boost member engagement, helping Optimity and its insurance industry partners better support customers on their health journey.



Backed by lululemon and Fitt Insider, movr is an evidence-based movement exercise solution for health and wellness providers. Leading digital and metabolic health platforms trust movr to help build and scale MSK health solutions with smart assessments and movement tailored to diverse populations.

"Over the past year and a half, our focus at movr has been to scale our movement health technology, and we have recognized that the best way to do that is to build alongside leaders like Optimity, who are already impacting millions of people," said movr Founder and CEO Aaron De Jong. "Our movement health system and everything that comes with it, from smart assessments and questionnaires to personalized exercise recommendations, will enhance Optimity's offering to its users and ultimately help people to feel and move better."

Through an SDK integration, movr's movement health assessment flows will blend seamlessly into the existing Optimity product experience. Optimity members can expect to see movr's technology within the app beginning in November. To learn more, visit www.myoptimity.com .

About movr:

movr is a movement health solution for health and wellness providers, working with leaders in digital health by integrating smart assessments and personalized exercise solutions into existing platforms.

movr's research-backed approach has been validated through 350,000+ movement assessments and personalized exercise recommendations. Visit www.movewithmovr.com to learn more.

About Optimity:

Optimity is an award-winning digital platform that improves the health, wealth, and longevity of its users with evidence-based behavioral science, gamification, and rewards. The company's wellness solutions are developed by leading technologists, health and medical researchers, wealth experts, and advisory firms, and backed by more than 30 years of behavioral science research.

Optimity's enterprise insurtech solutions, including white-labeled apps and modules, APIs, segmentation/data, and AI-powered tools, are used by customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan to drive better health outcomes and longevity for policyholders and members. With a reach of over 3.1 million North Americans, Optimity is one of the most popular and trusted health rewards programs in the world. For more information, visit http://www.myoptimity.com .

