AmberSemi Releases Whitepaper and LIVE Evaluation Video on AC Direct DC Power Delivery Technology

DUBLIN, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Semiconductor, Inc. (AmberSemi™), a fabless semiconductor company and leading technology developer of patented, innovative technologies for AC Direct™ conversion, processing and control of electricity, today announced the release of a Technology Solution Whitepaper on its AC Direct DC Enabler™. AmberSemi's new power architecture extracts DC directly from AC Mains without the use of rectifier bridges, transformers and high voltage, bulk capacitors and addresses the needs of a wide range of global markets. The white paper and a companion LIVE video evaluation of the technology were released in support of AmberSemi's commercial design-in phase of its first semiconductor product.

The AC Direct DC Enabler White Paper can be downloaded here:

https://ambersi.com/our-technologies/#ac-direct-power

"It's exciting progress to be entering the design-in phase with our customers on our first silicon product," said Thar Casey CEO of AmberSemi™. "Our first silicon samples are back and characterization is in process for rollout testing next quarter with Alpha customers. These materials support the start of this commercial introduction process now for new customers, who have not yet evaluated the technology."

AmberSemi's AC Direct DC Enabler enables the smallest form factor for DC power delivery technology by requiring only half the external components used in today's standard, comparable systems. The impact of coupling dynamic power capabilities through a wide input voltage range 25-277VAC, to a wide output voltage range 1.8-24V with its much smaller system size is transformative. Such capabilities enable significantly more features to be added into electrical endpoints without altering the standard footprints of products. AmberSemi's AC Direct DC Enabler is ideally suited for integration into a broad range of electrical products, including smoke detectors, doorbell cameras, thermostats, smart products, appliances, intelligent HVACR, and more; virtually any electronic device that uses DC and is powered by the AC mains will benefit from this breakthrough technology. In addition, this technology can be paired with key semiconductor devices like microcontrollers and wireless radios for unique AC Direct semiconductor systems, that enable both housekeeping power plus outside sensor power provisioning from the single AC Direct system.

This AC Direct DC power delivery technology was tested and validated at nearly 30 key electrical products and semiconductor companies' sites across Europe, the US and Asia in discrete board form factor evaluations. This evaluation demo of AmberSemi's technology is captured in a live video and is supported by a full test plan – both of which the company has now made available. The video evaluation kit provides potential new customers with a 15-minute first-hand overview of technology performance ranges. This proceeds AmberSemi's forthcoming silicon engineering samples, with availability slated for Q1-24. To request a download now of this Evaluation Video Kit, please reach out to: sales@ambersi.com

About Amber Semiconductor, Inc.

Amber Semiconductor, Inc is a leading developer of patented, innovative semiconductor technologies for the digital control of electricity. The company's disruptive breakthroughs change the electrical landscape forever for industrial, commercial and residential building products and powered appliances worldwide. With 38 patents secured around the company's core breakthroughs, its technologies upgrade power management from 1950's era electro-mechanical to safer, more reliable semiconductor architecture with embedded intelligence. Based in Dublin, California, the company is leveraging the expertise of Silicon Valley professionals to deliver a disruptive enhancement to the value and functionality of the world's electrical endpoints and infrastructure. For more information visit www.ambersi.com .

