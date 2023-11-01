COREY HOOKSTRA OF ESI ELECTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF PROFESSIONAL EMPLOYER ORGANIZATIONS

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) announced today that Corey Hookstra, president of corporate strategy of San Antonio, TX-based e-Employers Solutions (ESI), has been elected to the association's Board of Directors during its annual member meeting on October 9.

Hookstra is among four new industry leaders elected to serve as directors on the association's board for the 2023-24 term. NAPEO membership elected the new slate of candidates on October 9, 2023, at NAPEO's Annual Conference & Marketplace in Orlando, Florida.

Hookstra is a PEO executive and well-known leader with nearly two decades of industry experience. ESI is a professional employer organization (PEO) offering a range of services to its clients including payroll, benefits, HR, tax administration, and regulatory compliance assistance.

"This represents an opportunity to give back to an industry that has been an endless source of inspiration and fulfillment," Hookstra said. "I am eager to contribute my insights, passion, and dedication to advance NAPEO's mission further and serve as a catalyst for the continued success and evolution of the PEO industry."

"Corey has been such a leader for us," added Pat Cleary, president and CEO of NAPEO. "Not only in Texas, but in our NAPEO Gives Back efforts, which have brought the industry's generosity to those in need."

About NAPEO -- The Voice of the PEO Industry™

The National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO) is the Voice of the PEO industry. NAPEO's 230 PEO members provide payroll, benefits, workers' comp, regulatory compliance assistance, and other HR services to more than 200,000 small and mid-size businesses employing 4.5 million people. Our members account for more than 90 percent of the industry's $358 billion in revenue. An additional 250 companies that provide services to PEOs are associate members of NAPEO. For more information, please visit www.napeo.org.

