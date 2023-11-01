KFC Has the Secret Recipe for Joy this Holiday Season: NEW Holiday Buckets and KFC Shop Holiday Collection!

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the holidays just around the corner, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is serving up extra joy this season with a new holiday bucket design and matching holiday merch collection. The famous fried-chicken chain is also serving up two new menu items to make holiday celebrations Extra Crispy™.

With the holidays just around the corner, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is serving up extra joy this season with a new holiday bucket design and matching holiday merch collection. The famous fried-chicken chain is also serving up two new menu items to make holiday celebrations Extra Crispy™. (PRNewswire)

Since the 1960s, KFC restaurants around the world have created unique, holiday-themed buckets to celebrate the season. KFC's new, 2023 limited-edition "Secret Recipe of Joy" holiday bucket reminds us that KFC has been serving families joy with its finger lickin' good fried chicken for over 70 years. Many of KFC's convenient bucket meals will come in the special holiday bucket for a limited time, starting Nov. 12.

New this year, KFC's popular new meal, the $20 Fill Up Box, will also come in a special holiday box featuring the "Secret Recipe of Joy" design. KFC's $20 Fill Up Box* includes 12 Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets, four pieces of chicken on the bone, Secret Recipe Fries, four biscuits and your choice of four dipping sauces – ideal for smaller holiday celebrations.

If that's not enough to get you feeling finger lickin' festive, KFC is also launching a new line of KFC Shop merch inspired by the "Secret Recipe of Joy" holiday bucket. With sizing ranging from S-XXXL and multiple styles to choose from, the KFC Holiday Collection includes sweaters, hoodies, hats, bags and more (perfect for gifting!), and a special KFC gravy-inspired shirt fit for Friendsgiving gatherings. Starting today, fried chicken fans can shop the new KFC Holiday Collection and a selection of winter items at KFCShop.com.

Two new menu items will also arrive Nov. 12: a NEW Mac & Cheese Wrap joins the Kentucky Fried Chicken Wraps lineup as 2 for $5 wraps* return, and the Colonel's Homestyle Brownie, a family-size fudgy brownie that can be added to any bucket meal, or the $20 Fill Up Box, for just $5.*

In addition to shareable bucket meals and brownies, KFC also has a wide variety of homestyle sides for all your Friendsgiving and holiday celebration needs – mashed potatoes and gravy, mac & cheese, biscuits and more! Place an order using Quick Pick Up to make holiday party planning even easier.

"Whether you need the mashed potatoes and gravy for Friendsgiving, a meal to share with family or a unique holiday sweater for your friend's annual party, KFC is serving joy this holiday season," said Nick Chavez, CMO, KFC U.S. "And we have something for everyone at a range of price points – from a variety of holiday gift ideas to our 2 for $5 Wraps and $5 brownie add-on."

* Prices and participation may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party ordering websites. Taxes, tips and fees extra.

About KFC

KFC Corporation, based in Louisville, Ky., has been serving joy through its Original Recipe® fried chicken and finger lickin' good food since 1952. KFC's Original Recipe represents the unmistakable taste of KFC – the top-secret, unique blend of 11 herbs & spices that was perfected by Colonel Harland Sanders and is still used today. Beyond bucket meals and homestyle sides, KFC specialties include KFC Chicken Nuggets, the KFC Chicken Sandwich in spicy and classic, Extra Crispy™ Tenders, KFC Famous Bowls®, KFC Mac & Cheese Bowls, Pot Pies and Secret Recipe Fries. There are over 29,000 KFC restaurants in nearly 150 countries and territories around the world. KFC Corporation is a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc., Louisville, Ky. (NYSE: YUM). For more information, visit www.kfc.com . Follow KFC on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram and TikTok .

Starting today, fans can get finger lickin’ festive with line of merch inspired by the “Secret Recipe of Joy” holiday bucket at KFCShop.com. The KFC Holiday Collection includes multiple styles to choose from for yourself (or as a gift!) including sweaters, hoodies, hats, bags and more. (PRNewswire)

KFC Logo 2023 (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kentucky Fried Chicken