SainSmart Launches Genmitsu L8 Laser Machine: Plug, Play, and Engrave with the Fastest Laser Ever

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SainSmart launches the Genmitsu L8 laser machine, a laser engraving machine designed to redefine the possibilities for creators and hobbyists. Featuring 20W/40W optical power output, a 40,000 mm/min operating speed, full assembly, a 360° visual angle exhaust acrylic laser shield, and advanced safety features, the L8 laser redefines the benchmarks in laser engraving technology.

20W/40W Optical Power Output: A Leap in Laser Cutting

Genmitsu L8 boasts an impressive optical power output of 20W/40W. Its embedded beam shapers intricately compress the laser spots of each laser diode, enabling it to cut through up to 20mm thickness of pinewood in a single pass. This unprecedented power output unlocks a realm of new creative possibilities for users.

Revolutionary 40,000 mm/min Operating Speed

At a max running speed of 40,000 mm/min, the Genmitsu L8 fuses advanced laser tech with robust construction, ensuring rapid, precise projects. Compared to the Galvo Laser, known for its rapid engraving capabilities, L8 boosts efficiency by up to 40% for identical pattern engraving.

All-in-One Class 1 Laser Safety Machine

Safety is paramount with the Genmitsu L8. Its fully enclosed design suits home and shop use. Real-time machine status detection keeps users well-informed, while the door-detection sensor enhances safety by automatically pausing laser jobs when the door is opened. It's also compatible with an Air Purifier for comprehensive safety by filtering harmful chemicals.

The Genmitsu L8 is a pre-assembled marvel that embodies plug-and-play convenience - ready for action right out of the box. With a remarkable blend of speed and power, it ensures swift operation and impeccable precision. Setup is a breeze, especially welcoming for beginners. Additionally, it offers a suite of features, including a power indicator, fault reporting, and advanced airflow detection. The L8 isn't just a machine; it's an investment in your boundless creativity.

For more information and to purchase, visit sainsmart.com.

About SainSmart

The hobbyist, the tinkerer, the DIY enthusiast; the makers. These people have phenomenal ideas but don't always have the means to bring them to life. For more than 10 years, SainSmart has supplied a variety of open hardware supplies to help turn daydreams and weekend projects into amazing products and devices. For media inquiries contact: marketing@sainsmart.com

