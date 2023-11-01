Spend More Time Making Family Memories with Cracker Barrel's Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals, New Catering Menu Items, Plus Limited Time Seasonal Favorites

Cinnamon roll pie returns, country fried turkey is available for catering and broccoli cheese casserole is added for the holiday season

LEBANON, Tenn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the average American spending over nine hours in the kitchen preparing Thanksgiving dinner from scratch, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® can handle the cooking – all season long – with convenient catering and holiday meal options for any size gathering.

Entertaining just got easier with the return Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve.

Entertaining just got easier with the return Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals and new catering menu items like Country Fried Turkey and Broccoli Cheese Casserole. Plus, popular holiday dishes like Cinnamon Roll Pie are back by popular demand for dine-in or curbside pickup.

Just Heat n' Serve – a Full Thanksgiving Meal Made Easy:

Cracker Barrel's Heat n' Serve options provide a home-cooked meal without having to spend all day at the grocery store or over the stove. The meals are prepared ready to heat and serve at home in two hours or less, so guests can enjoy a homestyle meal with an abundance of choices and hosts can spend more time entertaining.

Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Turkey Feast starts at $154.99* and serves 8-10 people. The feast includes all the fixings expected at a holiday gathering including two oven-roasted turkey breasts, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, choice of two country sides, sweet yeast rolls and pumpkin and pecan pies for dessert.

Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve Turkey Family Dinner starts at $104.99* and serves 4-6 people. The dinner includes an oven-roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and turkey gravy, cranberry relish, sweet potato casserole, choice of one country side and sweet yeast rolls.

The Heat n' Serve meals are available for pick up Nov. 18-25 , while supplies last. Guests that pre-order now and schedule pick up on Nov. 20 or 21 receive a free Bonus Card**.

Guests who wish to gather 'round Cracker Barrel's roaring fireplace to create memories with family and friends on Thanksgiving Day can enjoy a traditional Homestyle Turkey n' Dressing Meal, complete with roasted turkey breast, cornbread dressing and gravy, country green beans, sweet potato casserole topped with pecans, cranberry relish and more. Enjoy in-store or to-go starting at $16.49* on Nov. 23 beginning at 11 a.m.

Catering for All Gatherings This Holiday Season

A hot and ready catered meal from Cracker Barrel is perfect for any get together throughout the holidays. Whether you are planning a buffet-style event or looking for individual plated meals, there are a variety of meal options to choose from.

New Catering Offer: Country Fried Turkey is a twist on a holiday classic and can serve up to 10. It is featured with tender turkey filets, hand-breaded and fried 'til crispy and topped with creamy, herbed pan gravy and a sampling of cranberry relish. To complete the meal, guests can select two or three country sides and choice of bread. Country Fried Turkey is also a returning seasonal favorite and can be ordered as a meal for dine in or online. Available while supplies last.

New Catering and Side Offer: Broccoli Cheese Casserole is a signature premium side that comes with a rich cheese sauce and rice, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles and is available for catering or as a heat n' serve side item.

Turkey n' Dressing & Sugar Ham Meal can serve up to 10 and includes turkey n' dressing served with gravy, cranberry relish, slices of sugar-cured ham, choice of two or three sides and bread.

Homestyle Holiday Pies are the perfect ending to any meal. Available in a variety of festive flavors, including Pumpkin Pie, available until Nov. 26 , and Cinnamon Roll Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, Pecan Pie, Chocolate Pecan Pie, available until Dec. 24 , while supplies last

Returning and New Seasonal Limited Time Offer Favorites are Here for the Holidays Only:

Cinnamon Roll Pie Breakfast is great for a holiday breakfast, or available anytime, and features warm cinnamon rolls baked inside a pie crust and drizzled with a sweet, cream cheese icing. It is served with eggs, bacon or sausage, and fried apples or hashbrown casserole.

Glitter Globe Spritzer returns and features Roscato® Moscato wine mixed with a splash of Sprite and a sprinkle of red glitter.

Merry Berry Tea can be used to top off any meal and is a blend of iced tea with flavors of juicy wild berries.

For more information about Cracker Barrel's Thanksgiving Heat n' Serve meals, catering or seasonal favorites, visit crackerbarrel.com or check your local store.

* Prices and item availability may vary by location. Alcoholic beverages available at participating locations only. Must be 21+ to purchase. Drink responsibly.

** Schedule your pickup for 11/20–11/21 or 12/22–12/23 to receive a digital bonus card. Receive a $10 digital bonus card with purchase of a Heat n' Serve Feast or receive a $5 digital bonus card with purchase of a Heat n' Serve Family Dinner. Orders must be placed in store or online at crackerbarrel.com. Bonus card valid 1/1/24–2/12/24. Additional restrictions apply. See crackerbarrel.com for terms and conditions.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBRL) provides a caring and friendly home-away-from-home experience while offering guests high-quality homestyle food to enjoy in-store or to-go and unique shopping — all at a fair price. Established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tenn., Cracker Barrel and its affiliates operate over 660 company-owned Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® locations in 45 states and own the fast-casual Maple Street Biscuit Company. For more information about the Company, visit crackerbarrel.com.

