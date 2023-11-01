Wyndham and Caesars Entertainment Invite Rewards Members to Hit the Jackpot with the Ultimate Vegas Weekend Giveaway

For a limited time, save up to 25% off Caesars Entertainment stays booked through Wyndham and earn 2,500

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program spanning more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals, and Caesars Rewards®, the world's leading gaming and entertainment loyalty program, have launched a new giveaway in which one lucky traveler will win an epic, all-expenses-paid, weekend for two in Las Vegas. The experience will include top-tier accommodations, airfare, tickets to a headliner show, a celebrity chef-inspired meal and more.

Complementing the giveaway, for a limited time, Wyndham Rewards and Caesars Rewards members can transfer up to 100,000 points for the equivalent number of points in the other program (1:1). Wyndham Rewards members can also receive up to 25% off plus 2,500 bonus points on bookings through Wyndham at participating Caesars Rewards Destinations.

"Vegas is a bucket list destination featuring some of the best hotels, food and entertainment in the world," said Lisa Checchio, chief marketing officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Through our longstanding collaboration with Caesars Rewards—one of, if not the richest partnerships in travel—our more than 105 million enrolled members receive VIP access, helping them unlock all the city has to offer."

The Ultimate Vegas Weekend

Now through Dec. 1, travelers in the U.S. can visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/vegas to enter for a chance to win an ultimate weekend for two in Las Vegas.



One lucky grand prize winner will receive:

A three-day, two-night stay in a premium room at Caesars Palace

Round-trip domestic airfare for two e.g. Garth Brooks /Plus One, Rod Stewart : The Hits, Jerry Seinfeld or Shania Twain: Come On Over – The Las Vegas Residency – All The Hits!

Two tickets for the High Roller Observation Wheel (includes open bar) e.g. Amalfi by Bobby Flay , Gordon Ramsay's Hell's Kitchen or The Bedford by Martha Stewart

$1,000 in Caesars Rewards Credits (provided as 100,000 Wyndham Rewards points)

Seven runner-up winners will also receive 77,000 Wyndham Rewards points. More information, including complete and official rules, is available at www.wyndhamrewards.com/vegas.

Save up to 25% + Earn 2,500 Bonus Points

Now through Dec. 1, Wyndham Rewards members can save up to 25% when booking their favorite Caesars Rewards destinations through Wyndham—from Atlantic City to Lake Tahoe, Vegas to New Orleans—plus receive 2,500 Wyndham Rewards bonus points.

Available at more than 30 Caesars Rewards destinations across the U.S., members must book this special rate by Dec. 1, 2023, and complete their stay by Jan. 31, 2024. Blackout dates apply. For full terms and conditions, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/caesars.

Two Award-Winning Programs, One Ultra-Rewarding Partnership

Since 2017, Wyndham Rewards and Caesars Rewards have partnered together to bring unforgettable travel experiences and industry-leading perks to everyday travelers across the globe. Recognized by readers of USA Today as the #1 hotel rewards program and #1 gaming rewards program respectively, the two programs combined create one of the richest partnerships in travel:

Status Match

Through status match, Platinum and Diamond members of both programs may match to the corresponding level of their non-primary program – Platinum to Platinum, Diamond to Diamond – while Caesars Rewards Seven Stars members may match to Wyndham Rewards Diamond. For Wyndham Rewards members, this means unlocking perks like free parking, early check-in and no resort fees when staying at Caesars Rewards destinations. For Caesars Rewards members staying with Wyndham, it means perks like free Wi-Fi, late checkout, a preferred room, welcome amenities and more.





1:1 Point Transfer

Members can freely transfer rewards points between both programs at 1:1, and through the end of the year, members may transfer up to 100,000 points annually. Transferring 100,000 Wyndham Rewards points to Caesars Rewards equates to $1,000 to go toward show tickets, meals and hotel expenses or $500 in gaming credits. Meanwhile, transferring 100,000 Caesars Reward credits to Wyndham unlocks up to three nights (90,000 points) at Wyndham's all-inclusive and luxury resorts or as many as 13 nights (97,500 points) at thousands of value and mid-priced hotels around the world.

"Caesars Rewards is the gold standard when it comes to gaming and entertainment loyalty programs," said Megan Rodriguez, SVP of Loyalty and CRM at Caesars Entertainment. "Our partnership with Wyndham only serves to further elevate our program, offering unmatched access and rewards across one of the world's largest travel portfolios while ensuring our members receive the status and recognition they deserve, no matter where their travels may take them."

For more information Wyndham Rewards, including its relationship with Caesars Rewards, visit www.wyndhamrewards.com/caesars.

About Wyndham Rewards

Named the number one hotel rewards program by both USA TODAY and US News & World Report, Wyndham Rewards® is the world's most generous rewards program with more than 50,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights at any of approximately 9,100 hotels or tens of thousands of vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally through affiliation with Wyndham Destinations and others. Wyndham Rewards has more than 105 million enrolled members around the globe. Join for free today at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About Caesars Entertainment, Inc.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) is the largest casino-entertainment company in the US and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, NV, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe®, and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified gaming, entertainment and hospitality amenities, one-of-a-kind destinations, and a full suite of mobile and online gaming and sports betting experiences. All tied to its industry-leading Caesars Rewards loyalty program, the company focuses on building value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework. To review our latest CSR report, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate-social-responsibility/csr-reports. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-522-4700. For more information, please visit www.caesars.com/corporate. If you think you or someone you care about may have a gambling problem, call 1-877-770-STOP (1-877-770-7867).

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with approximately 9,100 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 858,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 24 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 105 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

